Chicago outdoors: Thoughts on hawks/small dogs, a nocturnal buck, biggest “Big Year,” big-game women

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

On Jan. 10, Brian DeKoatz’s trail cam captured this buck in Lake Barrington and DeKoatz sent his “yearly BOTW submission.” And I appreciate it. It’s a tradition.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WILD TIMES

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Next Saturday, Feb. 5: Lake County chapter banquet, Maravela’s Catering & Banquets, Fox Lake

SHOWTIME

Next Saturday, Feb. 5: Musky Road Rules, Holiday Inn, Elk Grove Village, muskyroadrules.com

Next Saturday, Feb. 5, to Feb. 6: Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, 4700 W. 49th Avenue, Hobart, Ind.

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 12-13: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Feb. 5: SSS-Powering Your Boat, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, curts402@aol.com

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Monday, Jan. 31: Final day, Canada geese, white-fronted geese and light geese seasons, central/south-central and south zones.

Tuesday, Feb. 1-April 30: Conservation order light goose season

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I lived in Beaufort, SC. We had a large yard well off the road on the marsh. I would let my miniature chihuahua walk off leash. I turn to check on him and a red tailed hawk was under the tree canopy on an attack course for him. I moved toward Sievert and the hawk pulled up and stayed about 4 feet above him. Had I not turned around, he’d likely be gone. So yes a red-tail will take a small dog.” Dr. Andy Jackson

“If you’re worried about the dog being grabbed, develop some intestinal fortitude, get a coat on, and go out with them on a no more than 6-foot leash! Your bigger body will help ward of predators of all sorts. Sheesh! If you love them, go out with them!

Thank you”

Georgiana

A: Numerous people replied to the Mailbag question last Saturday about hawks and small dogs. I think Georgiana nailed it.

BIG NUMBER

726: Bird species seen by Texan Tiffany Kersten in 2021, according to texasmontly.com. She set the American Birding Association’s record for most bird identifications in the lower 48 states within a calendar year, what’s known as a “Big Year.”

LAST WORD

“When the Boone and Crockett Club was first created, those two dozen men agreed that the first purpose of the Club would be “to promote manly sport with a rifle.” Today, that dog doesn’t hunt as more women take to the field and forest (with or without their husbands). Today, entries into the Boone and Crockett Records by female hunters are commonplace—and they have been for a while.”

BCC’s Vintage Hunting Gallery, January 2022 Edition