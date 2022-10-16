The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
NFL Sports Bears

Patriots’ Bill Belichick ties George Halas with his 324th win

Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against the Bears.

By  Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
   
SHARE Patriots’ Bill Belichick ties George Halas with his 324th win
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can pass George Halas for second place in victories next week against the Bears.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can pass George Halas for second place in victories next week against the Bears.

David Richard/AP

CLEVELAND — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday.

Zappe, starting his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones, threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry as the Patriots (3-3) pulled away from the anemic Browns. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England.

Zappe finished 24 of 34 passing a week after he threw for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first start last week in a 29-0 win over Detroit.

Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against the Bears — the franchise with which Halas won all his games. Don Shula, with 347 victories, is the NFL’s winningest coach.

The Patriots’ offense took a while to get going in this one, and Browns (2-4) never really did.

Late in the first half, Stevenson broke through, bounced left and tore down the sideline for a 31-yard score.

Early in the second half, Zappe hooked up with Jonnu Smith for 53 yards to get down the Browns 20, and a 13-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry set up first-and-goal at the 2. Three plays later, Tyquan Thornton grabbed Zappe’s short toss in the end zone.

Later Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley hit Jacoby Brissett as he was throwing, leading to a pick by Jalen Mills that gave them the ball at the Cleveland 40. Three plays later, Zappe found a wide-open Henry, who ran untouched for a 31-touchdown and a 24-6 New England lead.

The Browns offense produced only a pair of first-half field goals by Cade York.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who entered leading the NFL in rushing, didn’t have a double-digit gain until late in the third quarter. He had 23 yards rushing and 14 receiving on that drive, but again the Browns stalled — and York came on for a 51-yard field goal.

Chubb finished with 12 carries for 56 yards, both season lows.

Brissett, who finished 21 for 45 for 266 yards with two interceptions, threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter but a 2-point attempt failed, leaving it a two-score game with 6:22 left.

New England sealed it with a 19-yard end-around for a touchdown by Thornton. Brissett fumbled the ball away on the Browns’ next drive, leading to Stevenson’s second TD, a 6-yard plunge with 3:40 left.

It was the most points allowed by Cleveland this season and its most lopsided loss.

INJURIES

Patriots: WR Kendrick Bourne left in the second quarter with a toe injury. ... DL Christan Barmore (knee) was helped off the field in the second quarter and was ruled out. ... Cody Davis suffered a knee injury in the first half and didn’t return.

Browns: DE Myles Garrett was helped off the field in the second half. ... Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller left in the second quarter with a calf injury.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host the Bears on “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 24.

Browns: At Baltimore to face the AFC North-rival Ravens next Sunday.

Next Up In NFL
Jets sack Aaron Rodgers four times in 27-10 win over the Packers
Mini-bye review: Bears QB Justin Fields future is up in the air
Mitch Trubisky leads Steelers to win over Tom Brady and the Bucs
Vikings defeat Dolphins 24-16 behind late TD by Dalvin Cook
Analyzing the Bears through 6 games
Psst: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might be splitsville. Who’s really surprised?
The Latest
Police_Tape_1.jpg
News
Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Englewood
A 20-year-old man was shot in the lower back. He was pronounced dead at U. of C. Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers during the second half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Jets sack Aaron Rodgers four times in 27-10 win over the Packers
The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL’s longest active drought.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a 72.7 passer rating (four touchdowns, five interceptions) and rushed for 282 yards and a touchdown this season.
Bears
Mini-bye review: Bears QB Justin Fields future is up in the air
Rookie head coach Matt Eberflus has shown a pretty good handle on things during a rebuilding season. But Justin Fields’ development remains a huge question mark that likely will determine his success or failure.
By Mark Potash
 
Jason Dickinson celebrates with Jonathan Toews after scoring Saturday.
Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson rediscovers ability to compartmentalize in impressive Blackhawks debut
Thrown into the fire Saturday with nothing to possibly overthink, Dickinson tallied three points in a Hawks win over the Sharks. After a tough season in Vancouver, it’s a promising sign for his fresh start in Chicago.
By Ben Pope
 
Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws a pass during the second half Sunday against the Buccaneers.
NFL
Mitch Trubisky leads Steelers to win over Tom Brady and the Bucs
The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
By Will Graves | Associated Press
 