The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 17, 2022
News Metro/State Sports

Mountain lion struck, killed by vehicle in DeKalb County

State officials believe the mountain lion may have been caught on video this year.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Mountain lion struck, killed by vehicle in DeKalb County
police tape

Sun-Times file photo

A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in DeKalb County, about 65 miles west of Chicago, state officials said.

The cougar was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 88 on Sunday, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It could be the same mountain lion that was caught on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in September, the release said.

A wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources is set to conduct a necropsy and DNA tests, which will tell scientists about its place of origin and movement patterns.

Mountain lions are rare in Illinois, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The department is tracking another mountain lion that was seen in the western part of the state this month.

Mountain lions have been protected in Illinois since 2015, meaning it’s illegal to hunt or kill them unless they pose a threat.

Next Up In News
5 charged with stealing mail, U.S. Postal Service keys in Chicago
Barack, Michelle Obama vote early in Chicago
Chicago’s revamped 988 suicide ‘lifeline’ seeks to allay fears of police ties
Residents of South Side senior housing high-rise shaken after 87-year-old woman found beaten to death
Cook County’s basic income pilot: 155,000+ applications, just 3,250 spots
Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot himself in his wrist while cleaning gun, police say
The Latest
merlin_92530289.jpg
News
5 charged with stealing mail, U.S. Postal Service keys in Chicago
The federal charges were unsealed just days after the Chicago Sun-Times published stories outlining the rise of “check washing” in the city.
By David Struett
 
For a limited time only you can enjoy the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza at home.
Food and Restaurants
Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s partner for mail-order Italian Beef pizza
The nine-inch Italian beef deep dish pizza is topped with cheese, tomatoes and thinly sliced Italian beef — sweet peppers or giardiniera are optional.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Obama_Early_Voting_Chicago.jpg
Elections
Barack, Michelle Obama vote early in Chicago
President Obama joked that he missed the days when voters could ‘punch’ a ballot for straight-ticket voting.
By Lynn Sweet
 
988.jpeg
Metro/State
Chicago’s revamped 988 suicide ‘lifeline’ seeks to allay fears of police ties
The nonprofit running the city’s only call center says it has received about 350 calls and hasn’t transferred any to police.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Residents of South Side senior housing high-rise shaken after 87-year-old woman found beaten to death
“Security needs to tighten up,” said a man who lives at Lincoln Perry Apartments, 3245 S. Prairie Ave., in the Douglas neighborhood.
By Kade Heather and Sophie Sherry
 