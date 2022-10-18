The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Fire exercise options on executives Georg Heitz, Sebastian Pelzer

The 2023 season will be the fourth for the pair in Chicago.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Fire announced they have exercised the 2023 contract options for Sporting Director Georg Heitz and Technical Director Sebastian Pelzer. The 2023 season will be the fourth for the pair.

“I’m pleased that Georg and Sebastian will return in 2023,” said Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. “Going into next season, we feel that we have established a strong foundation with a new coaching staff, led by Ezra Hendrickson, and a core group of players to build around.”

The Fire suffered through another disappointing season, finishing 10-15-9 (39 points) and 12th in the Eastern Conference and missed the postseason for the fifth consecutive year.

In another front office move, President of Business Operations Ishwara Glassman Chrein will leave the organization for personal reasons.

“Although I enjoyed my role at the Fire, it has been extremely challenging for my family and I to be away from our home, close friends, and family in New York City,” Glassman Chrein said. “With the offseason now underway, it felt like the right time to transition back home and pursue other opportunities.”

