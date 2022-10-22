The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

2022 IHSA Class 8A state football playoff pairings

All the pairings for Class 8A.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE 2022 IHSA Class 8A state football playoff pairings
Lane’s Casey Joyce (81) runs for a touchdown against Hubbard.

Lane’s Casey Joyce (81) runs for a touchdown against Hubbard.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Illinois High School Association state football playoff pairings have been revealed. Only the pairings have been released so far, dates and times of the games will be posted on Monday afternoon.

In the first round, the higher seed hosts the game. In subsequent rounds, the school that has hosted fewer times during the current playoff series hosts the game. If both teams have hosted an equal number of times, the higher seed hosts. The game must be played on Saturday, unless both schools agree to play the game on Friday.

One playoff round will take place each week, starting with the first round games on Friday, Oct, 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. This season’s state championship games will be held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Class 1A thru 4A title games will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The Class 5A thru 8A title games will be Saturday, Nov. 26.

Class 8A

#32 Conant (5-4) at #1 Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

#17 Neuqua Valley (7-2) at #16 Lane (7-2)

#25 Stevenson (6-3) at #8 Warren (8-1)

#24 Andrew (6-3) at #9 Huntley (8-1)

#29 Belleville East (5-4) at #4 South Elgin (9-0)

#20 Bolingbrook (6-3) at #13 Maine South (7-2)

#28 Lockport (5-4) at #5 Glenbard West (8-1)

#21 Homewood-Flossmoor (6-3) at #12 Glenbrook South (8-1)

#31 Oswego East (5-4) at #2 York (9-0)

#18 Marist (6-3) at #15 Naperville North (7-2)

#26 Downers Grove South (6-3) at #7 Palatine (8-1)

#23 Minooka (6-3) at #10 Glenbard East (8-1)

#30 Rich (5-4) at #3 Plainfield North (9-0)

#19 Naperville Central (6-3) at #14 Lyons (7-2)

#27 Plainfield South (6-3) at #6 Loyola (8-1)

#22 Edwardsville (6-3) at #11 O’Fallon (8-1)

In This Stream
2022 IHSA state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 7A state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 6A state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 5A state football playoff pairings
View all 7 Stories
Next Up In High School Sports
2022 IHSA Class 7A state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 6A state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 5A state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 4A state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 3A state football playoff pairings
2022 IHSA Class 2A state football playoff pairings
The Latest
Wheaton North players raise the the IHSA Class 7A State football trophy after winning the game against St. Rita.
High School Football
2022 IHSA state football playoff pairings
All the pairings and scores for Class 8A through Class 1A.
By Michael O’Brien
 
AP22281643227994.jpg
Bulls
More confusion than clarity on plan for Zach LaVine moving forward
The Bulls’ plan is to manage LaVine and his knee issue, which means not playing him in back-to-backs will be considered carefully.
By Annie Costabile
 
St. Rita’s Ethan Middleton (84) runs the ball through the middle of Loyola’s defense.
High School Football
2022 IHSA Class 7A state football playoff pairings
All the pairings for Class 7A.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Notre Dame’s Coleman McDonagh (16) hands off the ball to Francesco Ricciardi (29) against St. Patrick.
High School Football
2022 IHSA Class 6A state football playoff pairings
All the pairings for Class 6A.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Crete Monee’s DaMareea Cole (34) wraps up Kanakee’s Tony Phillips (8).
High School Football
2022 IHSA Class 5A state football playoff pairings
All the pairings for Class 5A.
By Michael O’Brien
 