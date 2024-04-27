The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears draft edge rusher Austin Booker in fifth round

Just when it appeared the Bears had used their final pick on Iowa punter Tory Taylor, they traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Bills to take the 6-4, 253-pound edge rusher from Kansas who had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2023.

By  Mark Potash
   
Austin Booker

Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 12 games (one start) for the Jayhawks in 2023.

LM Otero/AP

Just when it looked like the Bears would not address a need at defensive end in NFL Draft, they traded into the fifth round (No. 144) to take Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker.

The Bears had used up the four picks they started the draft with and appeared finished after taking Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round. But they traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Bills for the extra pick.

The 6-3, 253-pound Booker originally went to Minnesota out of high school and played just two seasons of college football — only six games at Minnesota in 2022 with no sacks and one tackle for loss.

He transferred to Kansas last year and had a breakout season — eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

