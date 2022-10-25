2 shot, critically wounded while driving on Dusable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
The man and woman were shot in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
A man and a woman were shot and critically wounded while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.
They were in the southbound lanes in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone opened fire about 1:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
The woman, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and the man, 31, was struck in the body and legs, police said.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
