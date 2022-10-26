The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Police questioning person of interest in attack on postal worker in Little Village

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A still image from surveillance footage shows a man police say attempted to sexually assault a letter carrier Saturday and stole her mail truck.

A still image from surveillance footage shows a man who police say attempted to sexually assault a letter carrier Saturday and stole her mail truck.

Chicago police

Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in an attack on a postal worker over the weekend in Little Village.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 for information about the man who tried to sexually assault the letter carrier and stole her mail truck. Police have also released surveillance video of a suspect.

The postal worker, 28, found the man hiding in her truck about 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

The man directed her to drive to a nearby parking lot where he attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The worker was able to get free. The man took off in the mail truck, which was later recovered about five miles south, in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man. Tipsters can call 877-876-2455.

