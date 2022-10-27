Dick Mell’s sudden interest in Chicago mayoral race

Richard Mell, who seems to be pulling the levers behind the scenes for a Tom Tunney mayoral campaign, believes Chicago is at a crossroads.

This is interesting, as Mell was a reliable rubber stamp aldermanic representative during some dark days between 1975 and 2013. It is as if he completely forgot the late 1980’s/early 1990’s crime waves, the multiple scandals of the Daley administrations (plural) he served, and his participation in the racist rebuke of Harold Washington’s election.

Heck, Mell voted for the parking meter lease deal. It is interesting how now he seems to be worried about Chicago’s problems, when he used to be focused on either ignoring or creating them.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

The homelessness problem

Since housing the homeless is a challenge, and the city wants to remove the tents donated by a good Samaritan, I propose we send our homeless to all the states that have been busing refugees to us.

Southern states have warmer weather, which will make it easier for the homeless population. These states can bus the refugees here, so they can start anew in a welcoming town, and we can bus our homeless there, so they don’t have to deal with the cold Chicago winters. That is fair.

Connie Orland, Plainfield

Personal freedom at stake in upcoming election

Personal freedom is on the ballot in Illinois on Nov. 8. Though it may not seem like it, we, the voters, not politicians or judges, are actually in charge.

This is a critical election because, in addition to the U.S. Congress, the Illinois Supreme Court is also up for grabs. If we vote, the government and courts don’t get to intrude in our private decisions such as when and if to start a family.

We can stop Medicare and Social Security, which we’ve earned by working our entire lives, from being on the chopping block. We can ensure that the Inflation Reduction Act keeps its funding so that there are subsidies for those who need help with health insurance, a cap on drug and insulin prices, and money for a transition to clean energy and clean energy jobs. We can make sure that our children feel safe in school with common-sense gun laws such as a ban on assault weapons and stronger background checks.

There is global inflation right now, with oil and other greedy companies increasing prices so that anti-democratic candidates win your votes. If you recall, however, these politicians’ only goal was to give tax cuts to the already rich. If you believe in personal freedom and a bright future, make sure that you are registered to vote and come out for candidates who will protect your rights.

Ellen Vestergaard, Hinsdale