The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Books Entertainment and Culture

Michelle Obama adds second Chicago event, brings along David Letterman, Heather McGhee

Book tour brings former first lady to Chicago Theatre to discuss ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.’

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Michelle Obama adds second Chicago event, brings along David Letterman, Heather McGhee
merlin_25804813.jpg

Michelle Obama joins host David Letterman on her first appearance on his “Late Show” in 2012.

CBS

Michelle Obama has added a second Chicago date to her upcoming book tour, and invited comedian David Letterman and author Heather McGhee along for the fun.

Already booked for Dec. 5 at the Chicago Theatre, the former first lady said Wednesday that she’ll also take the stage the next night.

At each event she’ll be joined by a moderator, and tour planners announced Wednesday that Letterman, the former CBS “Late Show” host, will fill the role on Dec. 5. At Obama’s side Dec. 6 will be McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.”

Tickets are available at www.michelleobamabooks.com. Tickets range from $99 to $350, and some include a copy of the book.

Called “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” it comes out Nov. 15.

Set to moderate at other stops on the six-city tour are Ellen DeGeneres, Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michele Norris and Oprah Winfrey.

Next Up In Books
Just do it, White Sox: Hire Joe Maddon
Tennis great Naomi Osaka to publish children’s picture book ‘The Way Champs Play’
Maggie Haberman’s new Trump book: How Rod Blagojevich got really lucky
Bono memoir tour includes Chicago stop
The Roux — a ‘gas station with purpose’ — opens on South Side with pumps, store and literacy center for kids
Book shows personal side of ‘Mockingbird’ author Harper Lee
The Latest
Caskets in a line at St. Gall Catholic Parish for the funeral for six members of a family killed at their Gage Park home in 2016.
Crime
Man found guilty of killing 6 family members in 2016 Gage Park
Jurors deliberated more than 10 hours before finding Diego Uribe, 28, guilty on all six counts of first-degree murder.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Bill Plante of CBS News emcees the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation Awards dinner on March 11, 2004, in Washington, DC.&nbsp;Plante died last week at the age of 84.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Bill Plante, longtime White House correspondent for CBS, dies at 84
Plante grew up in Rogers Park and attended Loyola Academy and Loyola University.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A Tyson logo
Business
Tyson moving 500 Chicago, Downers Grove employees to Arkansas HQ
“There are no layoffs associated with this announcement,” a Tyson spokesman said. “We will be offering relocation assistance and severance will be determined on an individual basis for those who choose not to relocate.”
By Mitch Dudek
 
Funeral home records that were transferred from the Bronzeville Historical Society to the Vivian G. Harsh Research Collection at the Carter G. Woodson Regional Chicago Public Library, 9525 S. Halsted St.
Afternoon Edition
How volunteers are preserving the history of Black Chicagoans, shelter animals rescued from Ian arrive and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Closer Emmanuel Clase and the Guardians will open their playoff series Friday against the Rays.
MLB
MLB finalizes playoff schedule
All the best-of-three wild card series will begin on Friday.
By Associated Press
 