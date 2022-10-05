Michelle Obama adds second Chicago event, brings along David Letterman, Heather McGhee
Book tour brings former first lady to Chicago Theatre to discuss ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.’
Michelle Obama has added a second Chicago date to her upcoming book tour, and invited comedian David Letterman and author Heather McGhee along for the fun.
Already booked for Dec. 5 at the Chicago Theatre, the former first lady said Wednesday that she’ll also take the stage the next night.
At each event she’ll be joined by a moderator, and tour planners announced Wednesday that Letterman, the former CBS “Late Show” host, will fill the role on Dec. 5. At Obama’s side Dec. 6 will be McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.”
Tickets are available at www.michelleobamabooks.com. Tickets range from $99 to $350, and some include a copy of the book.
Called “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” it comes out Nov. 15.
Set to moderate at other stops on the six-city tour are Ellen DeGeneres, Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michele Norris and Oprah Winfrey.