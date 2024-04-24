The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Crime Israel-Hamas War News

Vandals smash Palestine flag window display at Women & Children First bookstore

A window of the Andersonville feminist bookstore displaying a Palestine flag and a sign calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war was shattered early Wednesday. Police are investigating.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Vandals smash Palestine flag window display at Women & Children First bookstore
Plywood covers a window that was smashed at Women & Children First bookstore in the Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago

Plywood covers a window that was smashed at Women & Children First. The store plans to fill the window with an “impactful illustration/art piece” by Saturday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Women & Children First bookstore in Andersonville is looking to hire a Palestinian artist to display artwork in its storefront after a window where a Palestine flag hung was smashed early Wednesday.

The window of the business, at 5233 N. Clark St., was broken about 5:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

“This was the window where we had chosen to display the Palestinian flag with a sign calling for a ceasefire,” the business wrote in a social media post, referring to the Israel-Hamas war. “No one was hurt. Windows are not people. We deeply appreciate all of you who have already reached out to show your love and support for our feminist bookstore. What we ask of you today is to read something about Palestine. Learn something new. Listen to another voice.”

Related

Plywood is temporarily covering the window, at the corner of Clark Street and Farragut Avenue. Two other windows display a Pride flag and a disability justice flag.

No arrests were reported, and police continue to investigate.

Related

Women & Children First hopes to fill the window with an “impactful illustration/art piece” by Saturday, the store said in another social media post with the community group Chicago Artists Against Genocide.

“Join Women & Children First Bookstore in turning adversity into art,” the post said. “After a recent incident, they are repurposing their vandalized window for an art display of resilience and cultural celebration.”

In 2019, the bookstore was the target of hateful stickers targeting transgender people.

Next Up In Crime
Realizarán los servicios funerarios para el oficial de policía Luis Huesca
Orland Park man held in custody in connection with fatal Oak Forest shooting
Family of Dexter Reed files federal civil rights lawsuit over his killing by Chicago police
Four Corner Hustler chief's conviction threatened by revelation from feds
Suspected Highland Park parade shooter granted permission to call family from jail
Man shot, killed in South Shore
The Latest
ANGELREESEINTRO-042424-09.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky rookie Angel Reese's star power already being felt in Chicago
Reese’s jersey sold out on the online WNBA store within days of her being drafted by the Sky with the No. 7 overall pick.
By Annie Costabile
 
NFL Draft Football
Bears
Caleb Williams will be unlike any Bears QB ever — and that's a good thing
Painting his nails helps Caleb Williams relax.
By Patrick Finley
 
MAMMA-MIA-2.jpeg. Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan), and the Company of MAMMA MIA! 25th Anniversary Tour Photo by Joan Marcus
Things To Do
Things to Do in Chicago April 25-May 1: The Mix
‘Mamma Mia!’ at the Nederlander Theatre, the spring One of a Kind Show at the Mart, and the Joffrey Ballet’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” are among some of the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
La Voz Chicago
Realizarán los servicios funerarios para el oficial de policía Luis Huesca
El funeral por Huesca será el lunes a las 10 de la mañana en la Iglesia Católica Santa Rita de Casia, ubicada en el 7740 S. Western Ave. de Chicago, según la Orden Fraternal de la Policía.
By Tom Schuba
 
USC Pro Day Football
Bears
2024 NFL Draft: Mock draft has 3 quarterbacks going first
Trades are likely, but unpredictable, so here’s a mock draft based on the order as it stands.
By Jason Lieser
 