The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022

‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’: In insightful doc, expert traces the history of Black film

On Netflix, Elvis Mitchell demonstrates the importance of Blaxploitation and how the innovations of Black films influenced the movies made for white culture.

By  Bill Goodykoontz | USA TODAY Network
   
SHARE ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’: In insightful doc, expert traces the history of Black film
Is_That_Black_Enough_For_You_Unit_00153.jpeg

Former film critic Elvis Mitchell directed and narrates the documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?”

Netflix

“Is That Black Enough for You?!?” is the best kind of history — insightful and educational, and also entertaining.

Former film critic Elvis Mitchell wrote, directed and narrates the documentary, now streaming on Netflix. It’s a freewheeling romp through the history of Black film. Mitchell really knows his stuff. He also knows how to present it.

It’s a personal journey — and all the better for it. Mitchell brings his enthusiasm, curiosity and knowledge to bear on more than two hours of clips and interviews with Black actors and directors. Even if you think you know a lot about Black film, Mitchell likely knows more, and you’ll walk away wanting to fill the gaps in your viewing experience.

‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’

Untitled

Netflix presents a documentary directed by Elvis Mitchell. Rated R (for nudity, some sexual content, language, violence and drug material). Running time: 135 minutes. Streaming now on Netflix.

One of the common misconceptions about Black film, Mitchell explains, is that it didn’t really begin until the middle of the 20th century or so, when Black directors finally got a shot at making movies.

In fact, Black film existed nearly from the start of filmmaking. These movies were simply kept out of mainstream theaters, relegated to segregated movie houses, meaning white audiences didn’t see them. They never got the audiences they deserved.

Mitchell spends much of his time in the late 1970s to the late 1980s, when Black film flourished, making a good case that what are typically thought of as Blaxploitation movies actually showcased a growing power in the industry and the culture for people of color (a power that, sadly, would not last). 

But he also looks farther back. Interviews with Harry Belafonte are especially compelling — the actor basically sat out several years of his career because he wouldn’t accept stereotypical roles he believed were beneath him.

Mitchell likens him to Muhammad Ali refusing to be drafted during the Vietnam War, his stance costing him some of his most fruitful years, perhaps, but also allowing him a hard-won moral high ground.

It’s for that reason Belafonte passed on “Lilies of the Field.” Sidney Poitier took the role instead, and became the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor.

“Is That Black Enough for You?!?” is filled with nuggets like that, which Mitchell weaves into a larger story of art as empowerment — but also falling victim to bigotry and exploitation.

Among the best segments are those that show the unexpected influence of Black film. The opening of “Saturday Night Fever,” for instance, is rightfully famous, as John Travolta struts through New York as the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” plays.

Mitchell splits the screen — a technique he uses often for comparison — to show Richard Roundtree at the beginning of “Shaft,” strutting through New York as Isaac Hayes’ Oscar-winning theme song plays. The scenes are remarkably similar.

“Saturday Night Fever” came out in 1977. “Shaft” came out in 1971.

Another influence: Black films often released the soundtrack before the movie, to stoke interest. White filmmakers got the message — and again, the “Shaft”-“Saturday Night Fever” comparison is apt. It’s fascinating, the kind of thing you feel like you should have known but probably don’t.

Interviews with Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Dee Williams, Laurence Fishburne and many others are insightful — they talk not just about their experience as artists, but about the importance of seeing people of color, people who looked like them, on screen when they first started going to the movies. It wasn’t necessarily a frequent experience, but when it happened, it was impactful.

You’ll want to take notes while watching; Mitchell introduces a lot of films you’re going to want to see. “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” ultimately does what the best films like this do: make you wish there was more.

Next Up In News
Ald. Tom Tunney will not run for mayor
Student charged with carrying loaded gun into Evanston Township High School
Statue could be removed soon from shuttered Pilsen church
Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
Men stopped bus carrying grade school kids in West Rogers Park, yelled slurs, gave Hitler salute, Jewish group says
Illinois GOP fundraising base has badly eroded over the years
The Latest
Lincoln-Way East’s Jimmy Curtin (18) catches a pass in the fourth quarter to move the Griffins to midfield.
High School Football
Breaking down the top state quarterfinals
A look at this weekend’s best state playoff games.
By Mike Clark
 
Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting in March.
Politics
Ald. Tom Tunney will not run for mayor
“All Chicagoans deserve a mayor who will wake up every day with the energy to make Chicago the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Tunney said in explaining his decision.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Evanston1.jpeg
Crime
Student charged with carrying loaded gun into Evanston Township High School
Police said they found no evidence the 18-year-old was planning to shoot anyone.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Minnesota v Illinois
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Illinois takes on Purdue in the game of the year in the Big Ten West
Broader implications aside, simply getting the better of the Boilermakers for a change would hit the spot. They’ve taken home the Cannon in five of the last six renditions of this rivalry series and have a five-game winning streak at Memorial Stadium, where they haven’t lost since 2010.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Kyle Danhausen shares some love with his German shorthair Jacob Wednesday while hunting at Steward Pheasant Habitat Area. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Of dogs, love, life, pheasants, habitat and companionship
A dog story topped a day with four hunters and two dogs at Steward Pheasant Habitat Area, which gave a hint of hope on life.
By Dale Bowman
 