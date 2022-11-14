The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Outdoors Sports

Growing into bowhunting pays off with a bruiser buck

Tony Matutis earns Buck of the Week just a year into bowhunting.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Growing into bowhunting pays off with a bruiser buck
Tony Matutis arrowed a big buck only a year into bowhunting.

Tony Matutis arrowed a big buck only a year into bowhunting.

Provided

After years of shotgun hunting in Illinois, Tony Matutis, 68, took up bowhunting last year.

On Nov. 6, it paid off for him.

“This guy showed up to chase away a couple small bucks that were pushing some does around,” Matulis emailed. “A couple grunts, [then] they ran off and he stood 40 yards from me. I dropped him at that spot, never had to follow him on foot.”

The 12-pointer had been a 13. Both brow tines were forked and one was broken off.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when the time is right. The online posting at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
A 52-inch muskie tops an incredible Canadian trip
Randy roving bucks, record smallmouth bass, certified scales, bait-stealing channel catfish
Of dogs, love, life, pheasants, habitat and companionship
Kash Gustafson, 8, appears to have caught the Illinois and world record shovelnose sturgeon
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Bluegill, crappie, walleye, sauger, steelhead, hoping on perch
A first deer, a buck, with a compound bow worth the hunt
The Latest
Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) speaks to community members and reporters during a vigil recently in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
City Hall
Black-owned company gets $13.5M city subsidy to purchase and revitalize six South and West Side grocery stores
Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, said the Save A Lot name that will be revived by stores operated by Yellow Banana has been seriously damaged by grocery store closings on the South and West Sides.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_109588889.jpg
Sports
Bears TE Cole Kmet is finally open for business
The 2020 second-round draft pick caught two touchdown passes in two years in Matt Nagy’s offense. But he has five in his last three games as the Bears’ offense grows under first-year coordinator Luke Getsy, including two touchdowns against the Lions on Sunday.
By Mark Potash
 
_8507441.jpg
Crime
Man, woman found shot to death in car on West Side; officer hurt controlling crowd at scene
The two were found in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to fire officials. The officer suffered a leg injury.
By Allison NoveloTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
The XChange will take up an entire city block in Greater Grand Crossing at the 7300 block of South Chicago Avenue.
News
Nonprofit wants to bring tech workforce hub to Greater Grand Crossing with help of $10M prize
Comer Education Campus is one of six finalists for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Mariah Rush
 
Justin Fields is 3-7 as the Bears’ starter.
Bears
Bears film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ rollercoaster 4th quarter
Justin Fields’ fourth quarter Sunday was a rollercoaster ride that belonged as much in Gurnee as Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 