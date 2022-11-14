Growing into bowhunting pays off with a bruiser buck

After years of shotgun hunting in Illinois, Tony Matutis, 68, took up bowhunting last year.

On Nov. 6, it paid off for him.

“This guy showed up to chase away a couple small bucks that were pushing some does around,” Matulis emailed. “A couple grunts, [then] they ran off and he stood 40 yards from me. I dropped him at that spot, never had to follow him on foot.”

The 12-pointer had been a 13. Both brow tines were forked and one was broken off.

