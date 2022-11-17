Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Roll up your sleeves because you’re getting ready to work! Naturally, you want results for your efforts, which is why you’re prepared to work efficiently, quickly and effectively. One reason you are motivated to work is you want to travel somewhere. Sounds like a plan! Work hard — then escape somewhere special!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to goof off and have fun because you feel playful! Accept all invitations to party. Enjoy sports events, fun activities with kids, social outings and anything to do with the arts. Get out there and fly your colors!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You continue to have a lot of energy with fiery Mars in your sign. (It’s going to stay there for the rest of the year.) And with both Mercury and Venus opposite your sign, you are eager to communicate to others. Nevertheless, in the next two days, home, family and your private life will be your priorities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

When talking to others, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things. You want to know what’s happening. You want to know what someone else is feeling. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat about the weather. “Just the facts, ma’am.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today and tomorrow, you will emotionally identify with your possessions more than usual. Perhaps you feel a strong attachment for something in particular? Because of this, today and tomorrow are not ideal days for big expenditures because you could talk yourself into anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today and tomorrow the moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional about things. However, it can also give you a slight advantage over all the other signs. That means this is a good time to ask for something that you want. (“I want a pony and I want to be a ballerina.”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For the next two days, you will be happy and comfortable working alone or behind the scenes because you prefer to withdraw from the busyness of the world around you. You want some privacy. You want a chance to catch your breath and take it easy. Coffee and a sweet?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A conversation with a female companion might be significant today. This person might be a friend, or a member of a group to which you belong. Either way, you will feel you’re making a connection with this person. In fact, this discussion might lead to a change of your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today and tomorrow, you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual, especially people in authority — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Be mindful, alert and careful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If possible, indulge your urge to do something different today because you want to escape from your everyday, ho-hum routine. You want to do something different! Ideally, you would like to travel someplace you’ve never been before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your feelings are more intense than usual. This, in turn, might trigger feelings of possessiveness about someone close to you. “This person is mine, get it?” You might also have strong feelings about shared property and how something is divided or shared. “This stuff is mine, get it?”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For today and tomorrow, the moon will be opposite your sign, which will swing your focus to your closest relationships and partnerships. Certainly, conflicts with others will be more emotional. Therefore, guard against knee-jerk reactions. Be patient, calm, collected and cool.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rachel McAdams (1978) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, creative and idealistic. Because you are naturally enthusiastic, you are an excellent motivator for others. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. You might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Perhaps you will explore philosophies or different belief systems.

