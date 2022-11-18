Holiday things to do in Chicago: Music

Jingle all the way to these concerts in and around Chicago! Whether you’re already cranking up the Christmas music or prefer non-holiday jams, local clubs and theaters have plenty to offer for concertgoers this holiday season.

Heritage Jazz Orchestra: Ella Fitzgerald at the Apollo, Nov. 22. Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$40; heynonny.com.

Peppermint with Jujubee and OneUpDuo, Nov. 23. Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25-$45; evanstonspace.com.

Louis the Child with Lupe Fiasco, Levity, What So Not and Nez, Nov. 25-26. Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. $45-$50; radius-chicago.com.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along: Nov. 25-Dec. 16. Millennium Park, Cloud Gate, 201 E. Randolph St. Free; millenniumpark.org.

Windborne’s The Music of Queen performed by the Chicago Philharmonic, Nov. 25. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $28-$128; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Skegss with Sir Chloe and Adam Newling, Nov. 27. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $22+; metrochicago.com.

Another Johnnyswim Christmas Show, Nov. 30. Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St. $50-$65; johnnyswim.com.

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular with Girl Named Tom, Dec. 1. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. $40-$395; allstatearena.com.

Foals with Inner Wave and Glove, Dec. 2-3. The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave. $35-$95; jamusa.com.

St. Charles Singers: “Candlelight Carols,” Dec. 2 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Dec. 3 at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St. Dec. 4 at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. $10-$40; stcharlessingers.com.

“Too Hot to Handel,” the Jazz-Gospel Messiah, comes to the Auditorium Theatre on Dec. 3-4. Kristie Kahns

An Evening with The English Beat, Dec. 3-4. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. $50-$70; citywinery.com.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 3. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence. $120-$362; aragonballroom.org.

Too Hot To Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, Dec. 3-4. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $35-$75; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Itzhak Perlman: In the Fiddler’s House, Dec. 4. Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $49-$325; cso.org.

103.5 Kiss FM’s Jingle Ball with Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre, Dec. 5. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. $35-$125; allstatearena.com.

Q101’s Twisted Xmas with Portugal. The Man, Jack White, The 1975, Bob Moses, Beach Bunny, Wet Leg and Starcrawler, Dec. 6-9. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence. $51.50-$70; q101.com.

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show, Dec. 7. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. $45-$68; citywinery.com.

Christmas with Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith with Michael Tait, Dec. 7. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. $39.50-$125; rosemonttheatre.com.

See Another Johnnyswim Christmas Show on Nov. 30. Sun-Times Media

Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour with Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade, Dec. 8. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $35.50-$378.50; chicagotheatre.com.

Modest Mouse, Dec. 9. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $45-$225; rivieratheatre.com.

Dominic Fike, Dec. 10. Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. $47-$172; radius-chicago.com.

Mr. Dave’s 6th Annual Holiday Jamboree, Dec. 10. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $16; lh-st.com.

Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony, Dec. 11. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $47-$158; auditoriumtheatre.org.

Phony Ppl, Dec. 11. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25; lh-st.com.

The Chris White Trio Tribute to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 11. Café Brauer at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2021 N. Stockton Dr. $35, includes complimentary beverage; lpzoo.org.

The Hot Sardines, Dec. 11. Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave. $36-$38; oldtownschool.org.

Jack White will perform at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom for Twisted Xmas on Dec. 8. JACK PLUNKETT/INVISION/AP

A Day to Remember, Dec. 12. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $44.50-$332; chicagotheatre.com.

Daddy Yankee, Dec. 12-13. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. $85-$1,938; allstatearena.com.

Los Lobos, Dec. 12-13. City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St. $65-$82; citywinery.com.

Someday at Christmas: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder, Dec. 12-13. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. $55; marriotttheatre.com.

Brett Eldredge’s Glow LIVE Holiday Tour, Dec. 15-16. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $77-$715; chicagotheatre.com.

Elizabeth Moen with Michael Damani, Dec. 16. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15; lh-st.com.

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico: A Very Merry Christmas Concert, Dec. 16-17. Old Town School of Folk Music, Maurer Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. $33-$35; oldtownschool.org.

Merry, Merry Chicago! with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Chorus, Dec. 16-23. Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$375; cso.org.

Macklemore is one of many performers to join 103.5 Kiss FM’s Jingle Ball this year on Dec. 5. Barry Brecheisen, Invision for Park City Live

A Boy Band Christmas with Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, Jamie Jones, Erik-Michael Estrada and Ryan Cabrera, Dec. 18. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. $34.50-$185; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, Dec. 18. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $83.50-$618.50; chicagotheatre.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra — The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, Dec. 21. Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. $49.50-$276; allstatearena.com.

Straight No Chaser, Dec. 23. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $25-$367; chicagotheatre.com.

Guided by Voices, Dec. 27-31. Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $45-$65; evanstonspace.com.

The Disco Biscuits, Dec. 29-31. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave. $41-$60.50; rivieratheatre.com.