Monday, November 21, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5 to 11:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Time to get outta Dodge! You’re an adventurer at heart, and today you want to travel. If you can’t travel, then do something different, especially where you can appreciate beauty. Visit parks, libraries, gorgeous buildings, museums and art galleries. You are the artisan of the zodiac.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions because you’ll come out smelling like a rose. Wait until after the moon alert to discuss how to share something, especially an inheritance. It’s also a good day to ask for a loan, mortgage or financial support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely day because your ruler Mercury is lined up with fair Venus, which makes your words sweet. You will be able to persuade others to agree with you. Ironically, you will also attract people to you who are interesting conversationalists.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re happy to work today, especially if you can lend your efforts to making something look more attractive. In particular, you will enjoy making your own workspace more attractive. You might do something to improve your health. You can definitely boost your earnings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a creative, romantic day! It’s the perfect date day. Enjoy a long lunch or make plans for the evening because discussions with others will be pleasant and enjoyable. Any outing will delight — sports events, movies, Happy Hour, or fun activities with kids. Have fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for family discussions, especially with a parent or an older family member. It’s a good time to share ideas about home repairs or redecorating ideas because you want to make something look more attractive. Likewise, real estate speculation will be promising!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with neighbors, siblings and relatives because this is definitely a feel-good day! You’re optimistic and hopeful for your future. In fact, your ability to appreciate your immediate surroundings is excellent. Look around you and see the beauty in your everyday world.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial discussions will go well, which means not only can you make your pitch to someone; but also, you should respect your own money-making ideas. Why not run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes? If shopping, you will buy beautiful things because you can’t resist.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day because both Mercury and Venus are lined up in your sign, which will sweeten your words. This will also stimulate your appreciation of beauty and your interest in art, music and poetry. Furthermore, it will make it easy for you to tell someone you love them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you because you want to take a little time off for good behavior. You deserve it! This is the perfect day to contemplate your navel and enjoy something beautiful. (This is also the classic day for a secret love affair.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with friends and members of groups are pleasant and easy-going. If you hang out with others, you will be pleased because you see that you are with like-minded individuals. You might discuss your problems with someone, who, in turn, helps you to fine-tune goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy talking to bosses, parents, teachers and even the police because you will make a marvelous impression on everyone! Your words will be gracious and diplomatic, which means others will listen to you, and very likely do your bidding.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Cherry Jones (1956) shares your birthday. You have an exuberant, sunny personality, which means you know how to light up a room. You are also determined, disciplined and hard-working. This year is slower paced. It’s your turn to rejuvenate yourself. Your focus will be on business and especially personal relationships. Accept help from others.

