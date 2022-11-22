Menu planner: Try delicious Indian flank steak and rice

Indian flank steak and rice

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes; marinating time: 6 hours to overnight

Cooking time: 11 to 21 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup nonfat plain Greek-style yogurt

2 tablespoons garam masala

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 beef flank steak (about 2 pounds)

3 tablespoons water

2 red onions, cut into thick slices

3 cups hot cooked brown rice

2 cups frozen peas, cooked

Combine yogurt, garam masala, garlic powder, paprika and salt in medium bowl. Spread 1/3 cup yogurt mixture over steak. Reserve remaining yogurt mixture for sauce. Place steak in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (or 16 to 21 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill), turning occasionally, for medium-rare to medium doneness. Meanwhile, grill onion slices, covered, 11 to 15 minutes. Remove steak and onions from grill; let stand 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile, heat remaining sauce and water in small saucepan over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes. Cut steak lengthwise in half, then across the grain into thin slices. Cut onions into bite-size pieces. Combine rice and peas in large bowl. Divide rice mixture evenly among plates. Serve with beef, onions and sauce.

Per serving: 302 calories, 29 grams protein, 8 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 289 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pappardelle with turkey ragu

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces pappardelle or linguine pasta

2 medium carrots, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth, divided

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 1/3 pounds ground turkey breast

1 teaspoon dried crushed (or 2 teaspoons fresh) rosemary

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups no-salt-added or regular marinara sauce

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese to taste

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Cover and microwave carrots and 1 tablespoon broth 2 minutes on high. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add carrots, onion and garlic to skillet. Cook 6 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add turkey, rosemary, salt and pepper; cook 6 minutes or until turkey is no longer pink. Add remaining broth; simmer, uncovered, 3 minutes. Stir in marinara sauce; reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, 4 minutes to blend flavors. Spoon sauce over pasta; serve with Parmesan.

Per serving: 402 calories, 33 grams protein, 5 grams fat (12% calories from fat), 0.8 gram saturated fat, 54 grams carbohydrate, 59 milligrams cholesterol, 329 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Fish provencal

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds firm whitefish such as halibut or striped bass

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup Kalamata olives, sliced lengthwise

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place fish in a single layer in large baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oil in medium saucepan on medium. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Add tomatoes, olives, wine, basil, garlic powder and thyme; simmer 3 minutes. Spoon sauce over fish. Bake 5 more minutes or until fish is opaque throughout.

Per serving: 172 calories, 22 grams protein, 6 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 334 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Cuban black bean and potato soup

Go meatless: Combine 3 1/2 cups sofrito with 3 cups canned reduced-sodium black beans (rinsed) in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into Dutch oven. Add 7 cups water and 3 more cups rinsed black beans, 2 1/2 cups diced potatoes (3 medium), 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon cumin, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 bay leaf and 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt. Bring to a simmer; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, 20 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Remove bay leaf. Garnish each serving with diced red onion and diced green bell pepper.

Chicken and cheese quesadillas

Evenly top 4 (8-inch) whole-grain tortillas with 1/4 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup shredded cooked chicken, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro and 1 tablespoon canned chopped mild green chiles. Cover each with another tortilla; press down gently. One at a time, brown in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high 2 minutes per side or until golden and cheese is melted. Cut into wedges and serve. Add vegetarian refried beans and baby carrots with dip.