The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Recipes Taste

Meyer lemon salsa is bright and spicy, just perfect for spring and summer foods

The key to a good salsa is to hit all the flavor components, and this salsa does just that: Sweet and sharp citrus, laced with skulking chili heat, mingles with spring garlic.

By  Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
   
SHARE Meyer lemon salsa is bright and spicy, just perfect for spring and summer foods
Meyer Lemon Salsa

This Meyer lemon salsa is a brilliant accompaniment to fish and light meats, as well as roasted and grilled vegetables and potatoes.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

A little of this, a little of that, with inspiration from the springtime farmers market: A salsa is more than a red or green sauce drizzled over a taco. Salsas are wonderful mashes of garden herbs, sweet and spicy peppers, aromatics and citrus. Delightfully fresh and usually raw, salsas provide brightness and zing to an assortment of meats, fish, vegetables and grains.

Mellow green garlic and juicy sweet Meyer lemons rule this springtime salsa. They are blitzed together in a chunky sauce with green chilis and leafy herbs. The key to a good salsa is to hit all the flavor components, and this salsa does just that: Sweet and sharp citrus, laced with skulking chili heat, mingles with spring garlic.

Green garlic is available in early spring at the markets. It resembles a thick scallion with the unmistakable pungency of garlic, but without the bite typically found in mature bulbs. The newest stalks have small, baby bulbs, which are tender and edible, along with the green leaves when the garlic is young. As the garlic matures, the green stalks will toughen like a leek, in which case the stalks should be omitted.

Meyer lemon is another springtime star. Unlike the ubiquitous Eureka, Meyers have an edible rind, and the whole lemon can be added to the salsa. Coarsely chop the lemon and nick away any small seeds. Add the lemon and any juices to the bowl. Meyers are fruity, bright and less puckery than Eureka lemons and add a wonderful citrusy freshness.

This salsa is extremely versatile. It’s a brilliant accompaniment to fish and light meats, as well as roasted and grilled vegetables and potatoes. You can also toss chopped cooked potatoes with a generous amount of the salsa for a green and fresh potato salad. A few tips: If green garlic is not available, substitute 2 to 3 scallions and one garlic clove. Remember to taste the jalapeno and poblano before adding, as they can vary in heat, then adjust the amounts to your taste.

Meyer Lemon Salsa

Yield: Makes about 1 1/2 cups

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 green garlics, white and pale green parts and tender green leaves, chopped
  • 1 small Meyer lemon, chopped, seeded
  • 1 small poblano pepper, seeded, chopped
  • 1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded, chopped (optional)
  • 1 cup packed Italian parsley leaves and tender sprigs
  • 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves and tender sprigs
  • 1/2 cup packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a food processor.

2. Process until you have a chunky salsa consistency. Add more oil for a looser consistency, if desired. Taste for seasoning. The salsa can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In Recipes
Menu Planner: Mediterranean braised green beans make an excellent side dish
Roasted leg of lamb benefits from butterflying technique
Menu Planner: Easy beef stroganoff will become a favorite at your house
Minestrone —&nbsp;the Italian soup for all seasons
Delectable and delicious —&nbsp;these sliders go well with March Madness entertaining
Menu Planner: Your family will enjoy baked stuffed shrimp casserole
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our widower friend is dating his niece, and we’re disgusted
The man keeps trying to make plans to hang out, but his friends want nothing to do with him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights
Blackhawks
Blackhawks fall to Golden Knights in penultimate game of season
The Hawks weren’t able to translate possession time into much tangible offense during a 3-1 loss Tuesday in Vegas.
By Ben Pope
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
umbrella West Side Chicago rain
Weather
Thunderstorms, strong winds move through Chicago, suburbs
A hazardous weather outlook, bringing gusty winds and showers, was in effect in Cook County on Tuesday evening, as well as much of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana through midnight.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Big Ten Media Days Football
Bears
Mock draft: Bears go for USC QB Caleb Williams first, but who's next?
Sitting at Nos. 1 and 9, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a huge opportunity next week.
By Jason Lieser
 