Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Menu Planner: Spicy lamb loin chops promise to hit the spot

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Spicy Lamb Loin Chop With Tomatoes and Mint

Spicy lamb loin chops with tomatoes and mint

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the chops:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 cloves garlic, grated

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

6 to 8 lamb chops (4 ounces each)

For the tomatoes:

2 pints cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Coarse salt

In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, black pepper, salt, crushed red pepper and oregano. Rub mixture over chops and leave covered in a medium bowl or plate for an hour, refrigerated. When ready to cook, heat oven to 400 degrees. Heat a cast iron or ovenproof skillet on high. Add the remaining oil and swirl skillet to coat well. When pan is hot, add chops; sear on each side 2 minutes until they start to turn light brown. Transfer skillet to oven and cook, turning once, until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees (about 4 minutes per side). Remove chops to a serving dish and cover with foil. While the lamb rests, prepare the tomatoes. Place the tomatoes in a medium bowl: add mint, olive oil and vinegar. Season with salt and toss to coat well. Serve alongside chops.

Per serving: 564 calories, 32 grams protein, 43 grams fat (68% calories from fat), 13.9 grams saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 120 milligrams cholesterol, 688 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Scalloped cabbage

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups crushed cornflakes cereal

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 (10-ounce) package shredded coleslaw mix

1/2 medium sweet onion (such as Vidalia), thinly sliced

1/2 cup 1% milk

1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise

1 (10 1/2-ounce) can condensed reduced-sodium reduced-fat cream of celery soup

1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 11-by-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine cereal and butter; spoon half of mixture into dish. Top with coleslaw mix and onion. Mix together milk, mayonnaise and soup; pour over cabbage. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining cereal mixture. Bake, covered, 50 minutes. Increase heat to 400 degrees, remove cover and bake 10 more minutes or until bubbly.

Per serving: 205 calories, 7 grams protein, 7 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 3.6 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 17 milligrams cholesterol, 525 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Barbecued turkey and beans

Makes 12 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 8 hours on low, or 4 to 5 hours on high

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds skinless bone-in turkey thighs

1 (28-ounce) can vegetarian baked beans

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon spicy brown (or other) mustard

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coarse salt

Place turkey in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. In a medium bowl, combine beans, onions, barbecue sauce, mustard, cumin and salt; mix well. Spoon over turkey. Cook 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high. Remove turkey and shred with 2 forks; discard bones. Return meat to cooker, stir well and serve.

Per serving: 191 calories, 16 grams protein, 3 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.8 grams saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 797 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Pecan-coated chicken

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In another bowl, lightly beat 2 egg whites. Coat 4 chicken cutlets with flour mixture and then dip into egg whites. Next, coat chicken with 1 cup finely chopped pecans. Bake on a foil-lined baking sheet coated with cooking spray, 12 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Lazy lasagna

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Combine 2 (15-ounce) containers reduced-fat ricotta cheese, 4 beaten egg whites, 1 cup (of 2 cups total) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup (of 1/2 cup total) freshly grated Parmesan cheese; mix well. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, spread 1 cup (of 4 cups total) red pasta sauce. Layer 4 (of 12 total) uncooked lasagna noodles, 1 more cup pasta sauce and half of the ricotta cheese mixture. Repeat layers of noodles, sauce and cheese mixture. Top with remaining 4 noodles and last cup sauce. Cover with nonstick foil; bake 1 hour. Uncover and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake 10 more minutes; let stand 10 minutes.

