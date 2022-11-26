The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Looking to give back? Chicago’s bright- colored refrigerators are a good place to start

Innovative efforts to help those in need are worth supporting, and volunteers are always needed.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Looking to give back? Chicago’s bright- colored refrigerators are a good place to start
Risa and Eric Von Haynes started the Love Fridge back in 2020 to help people during the pandemic. The mutual aid organization’s motto is “Take what you need, leave what you can.”

Risa and Eric Von Haynes started the Love Fridge back in 2020 to help people during the pandemic. The mutual aid organization’s motto is “Take what you need, leave what you can.”

Mariah Rush/Sun-Times

On the 6300 block of South Morgan Street, Chicagoans of all walks of life can find and depend on the colorful Englewood Love Fridge. The South Side community refrigerator is placed inside an inviting boxed structure that has the words “Free Food” painted in bright pink letters at the top.

There are 26 refrigerators like this available throughout Chicago (most that are accessible 24/7), thanks to Eric and Risa Von Haynes’ mutual aid organization Love Fridge, which has the motto of “Take what you need, leave what you can.” But this specific fridge in Englewood has something special to cheer about — it is the first to be “off-grid” and powered exclusively by solar panels.

That not only makes it more sustainable but more accessible around the clock since solar-powered refrigerators don’t depend on constant human care.

Innovations like Love Fridge, and those who “think big” about the needs of underserved communities, are worth applauding as we enter the annual season of giving.

And as other nonprofit food organizations have said this year, supplying food for these neighborhoods is not the main concern. What these organizations need is volunteers.

Editorial

Editorial

“We’re just trying to get those resources out there,” Eric Von Haynes said. “It’s kind of ridiculous there’s so much waste. If people just take like an hour a week, you can help get some resources out here.”

Lots of people are looking for ways to give back out of their own abundance. Thanks to the hard work of dedicated food advocates, the options are endless in Chicago.

Providing an hour out of your week, or even your month, can go a long way. And if you don’t have time but do have money to spare, donating to the solar-powered refrigerator movement is a safe bet you are investing in something good in your community.

Opinion Newsletter

Love Fridge was started at the height of the pandemic in 2020, as an initiative to provide free and fresh food for Chicagoans who don’t have enough to eat, a situation in which an estimated one in five Chicagoans find themselves.

Over the two years since the start of the pandemic, food insecurity rates have gone up and down but have consistently been above levels not seen before March 2020.

Locally, the Greater Chicago Food Depository distributed about 40.3 million meals for the first half of the 2022 fiscal year, an increase of 37% compared with the same time frame in 2019. About 29% of Black households face a greater risk of hunger in Chicago, while Latino households’ food insecurity rate is at 24%, and the need for food increases in households with children, according to the Food Depository.

And even with the eviction moratorium, food assistance programs and other measures, an October 2021 analysis by the research and advocacy group United for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) found that — no surprise here — low-income households fared significantly worse financially, physically and emotionally throughout the pandemic, compared with middle- and high-income households.

The need for food assistance is evident to the Von Hayneses, who say that some sites are often emptied just 20 minutes after being stocked. Generous food pantries, stores and restaurants provide ample supply — but again, volunteers are needed.

The refrigerators that rely on electricity, rather than solar power as in Englewood, are connected to people’s homes and businesses. Love Fridge reimburses the hosts for the electricity, but finding enough people willing to oversee the fridge can be difficult.

Using solar panels could solve that problem, but the first solar installation cost $16,000, (provided through grant funding).

If you are looking to join the effort, visit thelovefridge.com

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Americans die as too many officials shrug off gun violence
Here’s hoping for a Thanksgiving of cheer
University course on ‘Problem of Whiteness’ shines light on free speech, hypocrisy
Chicago’s oldest house gets a new name and a renewed mission
More transparency is needed on soccer facility plan
Illinois must ensure foster kids get timely health care
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Two Chicago police officers injured while breaking up fight near Gold Coast
The officers were responding to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Division Street when they were injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois_Northwestern_Football.jpg
College Sports
Illinois demolishes Northwestern 41-3 but finishes behind Purdue in Big Ten West race
Various media outlets’ bowl projections have Illinois going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., on New Year’s Eve, the Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Dec. 29 or the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 30.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey (7) looks on after taking second place in the IHSA Class 6A state football game against East St. Louis.
High School Football
East St. Louis hammers Prairie Ridge to win its 10th state title
East St. Louis destroyed the Wolves 57-7 to win its tenth state championship. It was the largest margin of victory in a title game in state history.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago voters casting ballots in the Feb. 28, 2023, election will choose members of new Police District Council.
Other Views
New police district councils will give Chicagoans a voice in policing
In the Feb. 28th election, voters will get to select members of their local Police District Council. These elected positions, three for each of the city’s 22 Police Districts, will weigh in on public safety matters.
By Froylan Jimenez
 
Mourners at a memorial outside of Club Q on November 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ+ club on November 19th, killing 5 and injuring 25 others.
Letters to the Editor
Religious institutions should speak up against hate crimes
Moral integrity demands outspokenness, and the silence in the face of this variant of evil undercuts claims to morality advocacy.
By Letters to the Editor
 