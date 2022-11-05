Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Double-check details related to banking, inheritances, insurance matters and shared property because something unexpected might affect these areas. Because they could affect you financially, you need to stay on top of things. Don’t be caught asleep at the switch. (You snooze, you lose.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel restless in your closest relationships. Because of this, you might look elsewhere for stimulation and excitement. Suddenly, you want something different! This is a fleeting influence. Don’t risk a solid, ongoing relationship for a temporary bonbon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A work-related romance might begin for some of you (eyes across a crowded room, and all that). If so, you will be thrilled and excited. But is this wise? A restless feeling might tempt you to make rash decisions that you might regret later. Think before you act.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An unexpected flirtation or a new romance might be thrilling. However, this might also be an escape for you because you want some thrills and chills. Meanwhile, parents should be aware that this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Be vigilant.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Surprise company might drop by at home. Therefore, be smart and get dressed. Check that you have something in the fridge to offer someone. Nevertheless, you will enjoy spontaneously entertaining. For some, an unexpected real estate opportunity might arise. Could be anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you crave a bit of excitement. You want something interesting to happen. It’s Saturday! Basically, you’re looking for a break from your normal routine, which is why you will love to meet new people and experience new adventures. Keep smiling and keep your eyes open.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might dream up some money-making ideas today. You might also encounter money-making opportunities. Alternatively, you might find money or you might lose money. That’s because today is a bit of a crapshoot when it comes to your finances and assets. Be observant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today Venus is in your sign opposite unpredictable Uranus, which indicates a sudden change in a close relationship, or an unexpected occurrence that triggers new love a new romance. One thing is certain: this is not a boring day! You are craving excitement and stimulation dealing with others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you want something to break up your everyday routine, a secret love affair or a hidden flirtation might be thrilling for you today. Or possibly, you will discover an exciting secret that amazes you? Whatever happens will be hidden and kind of exciting. (One hopes.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend might do something that surprises you today. In fact, a friend might become a lover. Or perhaps, you will hear surprising news about a friend, something that amazes you? One way or the other, keep your eyes and ears open.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A flirtation with a boss might be titillating today. Perhaps some of you will begin a romance with someone in authority? Whatever the case, you will turn to authority figures to create some interest in your day. You want something new and different to happen! It’s Saturday. It’s the weekend — you need a diversion!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans might be suddenly canceled today. Do be aware of this and check out details. Assume nothing. Or possibly, you will have to suddenly travel when you did not expect to do so? One thing is certain, unexpected events, possibly related to people from other cultures or different countries, could send your day sideways. (But it will be interesting.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Bryan Adams (1959) shares your birthday. It’s important for you to keep learning and expanding your awareness and your knowledge of the world. You need goals to help you achieve what you want to do. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to take charge of your health through physical exercise, martial arts or yoga. Avoid laziness.

