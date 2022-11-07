Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Moon Alert

After 12:30 a.m. EST, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully! Tomorrow is the full moon, and you can feel a buildup of energy happening. Meanwhile, disputes about shared property, taxes, debt or shared responsibilities might arise. A bit of a sticky wicket. Focus on financial details.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. However, it can also attract good luck! Having said that, tomorrow will be the only full moon in your sign all year, which means today some tension is building up. Easy does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be gentle with others. It’s Monday. We all can feel some tension building up before tomorrow’s full moon. Meanwhile, fiery Mars is in your sign, which pumps your energy and makes you more aggressive. In particular, be gracious and patient with coworkers. (Oh yes.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A conversation with a friend will be important to you. In fact, something might be at stake because the full moon energy will affect today’s conversation with this person, probably a female. Meanwhile, romantic partners must be patient with each other. Parents should be patient with their kids.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tomorrow the only full moon taking place at the top of your chart will occur. This is why you might feel a bit of tension dealing with parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. In fact, relations with family members are also a bit terse. Time to send out for dark chocolate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will have to be patient dealing with daily contacts, including neighbors, relatives and siblings because people are standoffish. Definitely, avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues — which will be difficult to do. The energy around you is building up before tomorrow’s full moon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel some kind of financial squeeze play. Or perhaps, you are disappointed in the amount of money you have, or the amount you received? Certainly, tomorrow’s full moon will make issues about shared property, taxes, debt come to a head. Pay attention. Be observant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because the moon is opposite your sign today, you will find that life will be easier if you are prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. This simply requires cooperation and accommodation. (Especially because the full moon tomorrow is also opposite your sign!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s Monday, and you probably want to get your week going in high gear; however, several issues need to be addressed. Something going on behind the scenes might not unfold as you had hoped. Something at work might be coming to a head? Or perhaps your health? Stay chill.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with friends and perhaps a member of a group are a bit strained. Rules and regulations might get in the way. Or perhaps someone older has laid down the rules? Whatever the case, you feel a bit discouraged. Nevertheless, today you can still socialize, and enjoy sports and time with kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A mixed bag. People respect you today. They’re impressed with your competence — no question. However, relations with bosses and people in authority have been testy. Knowing this, don’t press your luck. Instead, hunker down at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans might disappoint. Likewise, issues related to higher education, publishing, the media, medicine or the law might also not unfold as you had hoped they would. This is why you are eager to talk to someone in the hopes of enlightening them.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Joni Mitchell (1943) shares your birthday. You are a strong individual who is not afraid to express your views. Many admire you because you march to the beat of your own drum. This year your theme is service that helping others, especially family members. Likewise, you want to serve yourself as well, perhaps by having a makeover.

