Monday, November 7, 2022
Man charged with picking up gun that was dropped outside River North club after shooting that killed 1, wounded 3

Security footage showed the man getting out of car and retrieving a security guard’s gun that had been dropped on the ground in front of the nightclub.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.

Silva left in the car with several other people and was seen pointing the gun out the window as they drove away, prosecutors said. One of the suspected shooters was in the car with Silva.

Officers spotted the car and found Silva hiding behind a parked car, according to prosecutors. Officers detained Silva and found the gun in the driver's side wheel well of the parked car, according to prosecutors and police.

Silva was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and ordered held on a $20,000 bond.

