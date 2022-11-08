Last Republican standing casts wary eye as Democrats look to take full control of Cook County Board

Republicans trying to hold on to at least one seat on the Cook County Board of Commissioners had few answers as of Tuesday evening where their efforts stood.

Election results were slow to come as of 8 p.m. for Sean Morrison, the lone incumbent Republican running to keep his Board seat.

“I’m hoping that a lot of our local and regional races come through,” Morrison said in a packed banquet hall in southwest suburban Orland Park, waiting for the results. He shared the party with Republican 6th Congressional candidate Keith Pekau.

The entire 17-member County Board plus its president, Toni Preckwinkle, was on the ballot, though several commissioners either did not run again or couldn’t because they lost in the June primary.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (left) in June; Cook County Commissioner Sean M. Morrison (right) in 2018. Pat Nabong; Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

That means there will be new commissioners, and the politics of the board could shift. Democrats have long dominated. Heading into the election, there were only two Republican commissioners to 15 Democrats. Morrison was the only incumbent Republican on the ballot. The other Republican commissioner, Peter Silvestri, did not run for re-election.

The County Bboard oversees one of the largest counties in the U.S. With a roughly $8 billion budget, the county operates a jail, Circuit Court system and vast public health system that is a destination for people who are low-income or don’t have health insurance.

Preckwinkle, who was running for a fourth, four-year term, hoped to be buoyed by a remap that changed commissioners’ district boundaries in an effort to strengthen her Democratic foothold, while the suburbs have shifted more blue.

Preckwinkle, who also is head of the Cook County Democratic Party, had sought to defeat Morrison, flip Silvestri’s seat blue, and protect two sitting Democratic commissioners who ran for re-election. All four commissioners represent purple, or swing districts, where political races can be particularly tight.

In general, suburban residents over the years have cast more votes for Democrats. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden won the Cook County suburbs with 66% of the vote, compared to 32% for incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, according to election data with the county clerk’s office.

Suburban county residents “shattered” previous voting records, with Biden receiving the most votes of any candidate in the county’s history, the clerk’s office 2020 post-election report said. Biden won 26 townships while Trump took just four. (Three of those were on Morrison’s turf in the south suburbs).

Two decades earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore won over suburban county voters, but with 56% of the vote compared to 41% for Republican George W. Bush.

In a previous interview with WBEZ, Morrison has said being a conservative voice on the County Board serves as a check on power. He’s outspoken about crime and how the county spends taxpayer dollars. Losing a voice like his could mean issues that conservative residents care about may not get as much attention.

But others argue that Democrats are not a monolith, and each Democratic commissioner brings a unique perspective and lived experience to the board.

Commissioners begin their new terms on Dec. 5.

