The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Last Republican standing casts wary eye as Democrats look to take full control of Cook County Board

Election results were slow to come as of 8 p.m. for Sean Morrison, the lone incumbent Republican running to keep his Board seat.

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
   
SHARE Last Republican standing casts wary eye as Democrats look to take full control of Cook County Board
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison in 2019.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison in 2019.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times file

Republicans trying to hold on to at least one seat on the Cook County Board of Commissioners had few answers as of Tuesday evening where their efforts stood.

Election results were slow to come as of 8 p.m. for Sean Morrison, the lone incumbent Republican running to keep his Board seat.

“I’m hoping that a lot of our local and regional races come through,” Morrison said in a packed banquet hall in southwest suburban Orland Park, waiting for the results. He shared the party with Republican 6th Congressional candidate Keith Pekau.

The entire 17-member County Board plus its president, Toni Preckwinkle, was on the ballot, though several commissioners either did not run again or couldn’t because they lost in the June primary.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (left) in June; Cook County Commissioner Sean M. Morrison (right) in 2018.&nbsp;

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (left) in June; Cook County Commissioner Sean M. Morrison (right) in 2018.

Pat Nabong; Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

That means there will be new commissioners, and the politics of the board could shift. Democrats have long dominated. Heading into the election, there were only two Republican commissioners to 15 Democrats. Morrison was the only incumbent Republican on the ballot. The other Republican commissioner, Peter Silvestri, did not run for re-election.

The County Bboard oversees one of the largest counties in the U.S. With a roughly $8 billion budget, the county operates a jail, Circuit Court system and vast public health system that is a destination for people who are low-income or don’t have health insurance.

Preckwinkle, who was running for a fourth, four-year term, hoped to be buoyed by a remap that changed commissioners’ district boundaries in an effort to strengthen her Democratic foothold, while the suburbs have shifted more blue.

Preckwinkle, who also is head of the Cook County Democratic Party, had sought to defeat Morrison, flip Silvestri’s seat blue, and protect two sitting Democratic commissioners who ran for re-election. All four commissioners represent purple, or swing districts, where political races can be particularly tight.

In general, suburban residents over the years have cast more votes for Democrats. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden won the Cook County suburbs with 66% of the vote, compared to 32% for incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, according to election data with the county clerk’s office.

Suburban county residents “shattered” previous voting records, with Biden receiving the most votes of any candidate in the county’s history, the clerk’s office 2020 post-election report said. Biden won 26 townships while Trump took just four. (Three of those were on Morrison’s turf in the south suburbs).

Two decades earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore won over suburban county voters, but with 56% of the vote compared to 41% for Republican George W. Bush.

In a previous interview with WBEZ, Morrison has said being a conservative voice on the County Board serves as a check on power. He’s outspoken about crime and how the county spends taxpayer dollars. Losing a voice like his could mean issues that conservative residents care about may not get as much attention.

But others argue that Democrats are not a monolith, and each Democratic commissioner brings a unique perspective and lived experience to the board.

Commissioners begin their new terms on Dec. 5.

Next Up In News
Sen. Tammy Duckworth cruises to second term over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi
Preckwinkle, Yarbrough hold strong leads over Republican challengers
Delia Ramirez, Jonathan Jackson hold commanding early leads in Illinois congressional races
J.B. Pritzker declares victory over GOP challenger Darren Bailey
Man found shot in Humboldt Park dies at hospital
14-year-old boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting
The Latest
U.S. Sen Tammy Duckworth embraces her family after securing a second term Tuesday.
Elections
Sen. Tammy Duckworth cruises to second term over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi
Illinois’ first Asian American senator now becomes its first woman re-elected to a Senate seat.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Michelle Meyer
 
NOV8ELECTION_Kwame_Raoul_and_Tom_DeVore.jpg
Elections
Raoul takes early lead against DeVore in attorney general race
A major criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act stirred much of the debate in the campaign.
By Brett ChaseShannon Heffernan | WBEZ, and 1 more
 
merlin_109479903.jpg
Elections
Preckwinkle, Yarbrough hold strong leads over Republican challengers
The early results coming in Tuesday night had Toni Preckwinkle leading in the race for Cook County Board president and Karen Yarbrough ahead in the Cook County clerk contest.
By Manny Ramos and Mohammad Samra
 
Collage_Maker_08_Nov_2022_05.16_PM.jpg
Elections
Delia Ramirez, Jonathan Jackson hold commanding early leads in Illinois congressional races
Delia Ramirez and Jonathan Jackson campaigned on progressive platforms in Chicago-area districts that were redrawn after the 2020 U.S. Census.
By Tom Schuba
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a regular-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178 on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Bears
Bears’ coaching staff has mastered the art of the steal
Quarterback Justin Fields is a unique talent. Unique talents deserve a unique approach to coaching.
By Laurence Holmes
 