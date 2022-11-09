The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Dungeon drag: Role-play show ‘Twenty-Sided Tavern’ is too shallow to be immersive

Neither fantasy nor comedy nor even a game, it’s a series of repetitive, one-note jokes told by one-dimensional characters, interspersed with meaningless audience interaction.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Dungeon drag: Role-play show ‘Twenty-Sided Tavern’ is too shallow to be immersive
2022102920ST_AMYBOYLE_8172.jpg

Carlina Parker (foreground) appears in “The Twenty-Sided Tavern” along with game creators Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Andrew Greener Laws (behind the bar).

©Amy Boyle Photography

The energy in the Broadway Playhouse was electric on opening night of “The Twenty-Sided Tavern,” an interactive, phones-on, live-action, role-play version of a board game not dissimilar to “Dungeons and Dragons.”

The Mag Mile theater lobby buzzed with marvelously turned out fantasy characters — women sprouting ram horns curling from their temples, pixies with elfin ears, mysteriously cloaked warriors and warlocks and all manner of crowns and gowns worthy of a Madrigal Dinner runway. The joy in the room was palpable and infectious, whether you came to “Tavern” as a novice at live-action role play or (per the program) “a level 16 Circle of the Seas paladin with a maxed out charisma and a +1 Vorpal Blade.”

Then the show started.

“The Twenty-Sided Tavern” could work as a brief comedy sketch or an improv class warm-up. Created by David Andrew Greener Laws (who goes by DAGL), Sarah Davis Reynolds (also credited with game design) and Dave Carpenter, “Tavern” cannot sustain a two-hour show.

‘The Twenty-Sided Tavern’

Twenty-Sided Tavern

‘The Twenty-Sided Tavern’

When: Through Jan. 15

Where: Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut

Tickets: $40 - $85

Info: www.BroadwayinChicago.com

“Tavern” is mildly intriguing for the first moments, but it quickly becomes clear that there will be no characters any deeper than a Parcheesi piece that has been hit by a large freight train. The plot, meanwhile, is a series of random events with a foregone conclusion that doesn’t change no matter how much techno-interaction (or shots of Malort; this is also a drinking game) DAGL stuffs into his frantic script.

The interaction relies primarily on a QR that ticket-holders scan prior to curtain. The code allows them to vote on various questions put forth by DAGL and his team. These votes will determine everything from the traits of characters to to the adventures that await them on their quest to find a magical crystal cauldron.

Sometimes, instead of voting, the audience is asked to repeatedly tap their phones, their collective speed determining, for example, how long the Rogue will have to do push-ups or whether they’ll lick a cast member’s beard.

The tech isn’t impeccable: Both people sitting next to me had issues with voting because their screens wouldn’t update. The adult on one side handled it well. The kid on the other side, not so much.

There’s also a manufactured team aspect overseen by the Gamemaster (DAGL, who explains he can’t be called “dungeon master” because that title is copyrighted).The audience is split into three groups determined by a colored sticker in their programs. Blue is team Mage (led by Jack Corcoran through Dec. 5, Travis Klemm Dec. 5-Jan. 15), who is known for being good at manipulation and magic. Green is team Rogue (Madelyn Murphy, Eryn Barnes after Dec. 5), known for seducing and sneaking. Red is team Fighter (Carlina Parker, R. Alex Murray after Dec. 5), best at punching and pummeling.Each team is egged on by its color-coded leader, encouraged to hoot and holler and click and tap like it’s the final moments of the 2016 World Series.

When not by audience voting, the action is determined by the roll of 20-sided die. The various voting tallies are projected live on three screens banking the stage.

But for all the clamor it induces, “The Twenty-Sided Tavern” isn’t a drama or a fantasy or a comedy or even a game: It’s series of repetitive, one-note jokes told by one-dimensional characters, interspersed with meaningless audience interaction that ultimately adds up to a nothing burger of a plot salad.

Cast members repeatedly stop the action to crack up at their own jokes. That action — there are fights and fisticuffs and pratfalls and the kinds of improv you can find in a Second City 101 classroom — is also repeatedly stalled for endless rolls of the dice. I lost track of how many times the trio of screens looming above the actors defaulted to showing close-ups of dice rolls.

Those screens (projection design by Caite Hevner) also do the heavy lifting in Katie McGeorge’s set, which is centered on the titular tavern. As Tavern Keeper, Reynolds manipulates the screens from behind the bar. But whether the players are in an observatory, a magic lair or traipsing over mountains, the projected images are about as dynamic as a PowerPoint demonstration.

The thrall of live-action role play lies in players becoming fully immersed in the otherworlds of fantasy. Instead of immersion, “Twenty-Sided” participants are reduced to spending the evening tapping on their phone screens while the real players run around on stage. Or, when the tech fails, simply staring at a frozen screen.

