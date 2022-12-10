The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A gentle surprise that affects home and family might delight you. Perhaps an unexpected guest will drop by? You might have a pleasant opportunity to relax in a pampered way that is an unexpected treat. Something will please you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

When dealing with others, you will be very intuitive. In addition, you will also feel sympathetic for a friend or a member of a group, which is why you might want to be involved in a charitable organization or help someone, if you can. Meanwhile, guard against accidents. Be alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This might be a tricky day to shop as well as deal with money and assets because you will be tempted to spend money on luxurious items that might be impractical. Possibly it will be something you will regret. Today you might find money, or lose it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Neptune and Uranus. Something unusual and unexpected might occur, which, in turn, makes you feel sympathetic to someone. You might look for ways to help someone, especially someone “different” or possibly in another country. You have a kind heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a playful and very social time for you! Nevertheless, you might want to take a step back and play things low-key. This could be because something unexpected catches you off guard. You might also feel sympathetic for someone else who is less fortunate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your interactions with a friend will be warm-hearted and affectionate today. In fact, this person might encourage you to get involved in a charitable cause, which is likely because your idealism is aroused. You might also think of your goals today. Ideas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are high visibility, whether you are aware of this or not. For example, some people might be talking about personal details about your private life. (Whaaat?) Best if you have nothing to hide. You might want to do some damage control. Nevertheless, people see you in favorable terms — relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. They might be canceled or delayed; or conversely, you might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Meanwhile, sympathies for other cultures, and people who are suffering in distant lands might cause you to act or do something to help. (Commendable.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be involved in decisions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or the wealth of your partner. You might also do fundraising, especially because you feel sympathetic for a particular cause. Nevertheless, check banking details. Something unexpected might affect you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend or partner might do something that surprises you today. In all likelihood, it is well meaning. They have good feelings toward you, even if they might blindside you with something. An unexpected invitation might come your way. If so, say yes!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something unexpected will change your job routine today. It might even affect a pet; or it might affect your health for some reason. (Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.) Nevertheless, this is a pleasant day with a few surprises.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, which means parents should be extra vigilant today. Meanwhile, an unexpected invitation might come your way. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. If participating in sports, guard against accidents. Meanwhile, new love might blossom!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kenneth Branagh (1960) shares your birthday. You have a breezy, sunny personality. You’re confident, generous and friendly. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why it’s important to be ready to grab new opportunities, beginnings and adventures, and accept major changes in your life. You might take on a leadership role.

