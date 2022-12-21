The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Michael Madigan News Politics

Developer who recorded Madigan early in fed investigation gets 16 months in prison

The Sun-Times first identified See Y. Wong in January 2019 and reported he’d secretly recorded then-House Speaker Michael Madigan and then-Ald. Danny Solis.

By  Jon Seidel
   
Sun-Times file

A developer whose cooperation with the FBI served as a “catalyst” that helped lead to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in prison for an unrelated fraud scheme.

U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama heard from the victims of See Y. Wong before handing down the sentence. They described the fortunes they lost in the scam that followed the housing-market crash of 2008 and how they’ve suffered in the many years that have passed.

Then, before he was sentenced, Wong told the judge he was “very sorry” and regretted his crime.

“Because of my mistake, many people got hurt,” Wong said. “I sincerely want to apologize to all of them. The mistake that I made is inexcusable. I learned a big lesson. I promise and guarantee I will never do this again.”

Wong pleaded guilty in late 2020 to wire fraud. He enticed buyers into a condominium development known as Canal Crossing by promising them discounts of 40% to 50% in return for full payments up front, prosecutors said. But the feds say he was not authorized to offer the deal. And he used bogus documents and lied to Cathay Bank, making it seem the units had been sold at full price.

When the fraud was discovered, Wong’s victims were required to pay the remaining true price of their condos or forfeit the payments they’d made, prosecutors said. Liqiong Zhang was among the victims who told Valderrama that Wong had “devastated” them.

Meanwhile, hoping to earn leniency at sentencing, Wong began to provide information to the FBI in May 2014. And that helped set in motion a chain of events that finally led to this year’s indictment of Madigan, once the state’s most powerful politician.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu wrote in a court memo last month that Wong “rendered critical cooperation” and helped the feds “in exposing other criminal wrongdoing by elected public officials.” On Wednesday, he acknowledged that “there were many things that had to fall into place.” But he said Wong’s cooperation provided a “catalyst” to federal efforts to hold people accountable.

The Chicago Sun-Times first identified Wong in January 2019 and reported that he’d recorded Madigan and then-Ald. Danny Solis (25th) in 2014.

The details of Wong’s cooperation were contained in a bombshell 120-page federal court affidavit first obtained by the Sun-Times. Citing the efforts of Wong, it said, “Solis has agreed to take action in his official capacity as an alderman for private benefits directed to Michael Madigan.”

During Wedneday’s sentencing hearing, Wong defense attorney Daniel Hesler held up the front page of the Sun-Times featuring that January 2019 report, and he told the judge that Wong has “been living under the shadow” of what he’d done.

In 2014, Wong represented a Chinese businessman seeking a zoning change in Chinatown to build a hotel on South Archer Avenue. To secure that zoning change, he turned to Solis, who was then the head of the City Council’s zoning committee. He then wound up in an August 2014 meeting with Solis and Madigan. 

That meeting took place at Madigan’s private law firm of Madigan & Getzendanner. During the meeting, Madigan made clear he was interested in a long-term deal with the hotel developer. 

“We’re not interested in a quick killing here,” Madigan said during the meeting. 

In addition to the hotel, the men also seemed to discuss a parking lot at Cermak Road and Wentworth Avenue — a property that became part of Madigan’s indictment last March.

Two years later, the feds wound up confronting Solis with evidence of wrongdoing. It followed the investigation that involved Wong’s cooperation and other alleged schemes. Though Solis has now been charged with bribery, he also cut his own deal with the feds. Now, he could ultimately avoid a conviction entirely through his own cooperation against Madigan, indicted Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and others.

