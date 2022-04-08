Feds charge former Ald. Danny Solis with bribery

Federal prosecutors on Friday finally filed a public criminal charge against former Ald. Danny Solis, more than three years after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed he’d secretly cooperated for years with investigators who confronted him with his own alleged misdeeds.

The bribery charge against Solis comes roughly a month after the racketeering indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, built partly on evidence gathered by Solis during his time undercover. Solis also played a key role in the indictments of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and political operative Roberto Caldero.

The one-page charge filed against Solis alleges he agreed to take campaign contributions between July and September 2015 in exchange for amendments to a zoning ordinance.

Solis left public life after the Sun-Times first reported that he had made secret recordings for federal investigators. Now, the criminal case against Solis has the potential to force him back into the open and into a courtroom.

However, Madigan has so far managed to avoid appearing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse thanks to COVID-19 protocols, and Solis could do the same.

Solis began to cooperate with the feds following a lengthy investigation into his own allegedly corrupt dealings, also first exposed by the Sun-Times. It’s been unclear for years whether he would eventually face a public criminal charge.

Burke’s lawyers say Solis struck what’s known as a deferred-prosecution agreement with prosecutors on Jan. 3, 2019. That was the same day Chicagoans first learned that Burke had been criminally charged in an attempted extortion scheme.

Still, such arrangements typically involve the public filing of a criminal charge, something that has not occurred for Solis until now.

This is a developing story.

