The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Feds charge former Ald. Danny Solis with bribery

The news comes roughly a month after the racketeering conspiracy indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, built partly on evidence gathered by Solis during his time undercover. Solis also played a key role in the indictments of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and political operative Roberto Caldero.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Feds charge former Ald. Danny Solis with bribery
_Solis.jpeg

Alderman Danny Solis during the Chicago City Council meeting in November 2016.

Sun-Times file photo

Federal prosecutors on Friday finally filed a public criminal charge against former Ald. Danny Solis, more than three years after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed he’d secretly cooperated for years with investigators who confronted him with his own alleged misdeeds.

The bribery charge against Solis comes roughly a month after the racketeering indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, built partly on evidence gathered by Solis during his time undercover. Solis also played a key role in the indictments of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and political operative Roberto Caldero.

The one-page charge filed against Solis alleges he agreed to take campaign contributions between July and September 2015 in exchange for amendments to a zoning ordinance.

Solis left public life after the Sun-Times first reported that he had made secret recordings for federal investigators. Now, the criminal case against Solis has the potential to force him back into the open and into a courtroom.

However, Madigan has so far managed to avoid appearing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse thanks to COVID-19 protocols, and Solis could do the same.

Solis began to cooperate with the feds following a lengthy investigation into his own allegedly corrupt dealings, also first exposed by the Sun-Times. It’s been unclear for years whether he would eventually face a public criminal charge.

Burke’s lawyers say Solis struck what’s known as a deferred-prosecution agreement with prosecutors on Jan. 3, 2019. That was the same day Chicagoans first learned that Burke had been criminally charged in an attempted extortion scheme.

Still, such arrangements typically involve the public filing of a criminal charge, something that has not occurred for Solis until now.

This is a developing story.

Next Up In Crime
General Assembly targets carjacking, and swift action is needed
Lyons brothers buried mother in backyard and continued cashing Social Security checks, police say
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
Outlaws Motorcycle Club ‘enforcer’ denied compassionate release, ‘showed no compassion’ in killing McHenry County couple
4-year-old boy wounded, man killed in shootings in Chicago Thursday
Boy, 17, shot while walking in Lawndale
The Latest
The King (Adam Jacobs) and Anna (Betsy Morgan) prove that opposites attract in “The King and I” at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace.
Theater
‘King and I’ — the troubled classic soars in a lush staging at Drury Lane Theatre
Drury Lane’s ensemble and its design team show significant progress in both inclusive casting and amplifying the culture of story’s setting.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Jim Ramsey
Obituaries
Longtime WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69
Ramsey worked weekend broadcasts and backed up Tom Skilling for 30 years.
By Andy Grimm
 
White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito left Friday’s game against the Tigers with abdominal tightness.
White Sox
Lucas Giolito leaves White Sox opener with abdominal tightness; Tigers rally to win
Javy Baez’ game-winner single ruins the Sox’ Opening Day.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago police work the scene where two people, including a 3-year-old, were shot during an attempted carjacking in the 7900 block of South King Drive in the Chatham neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Editorials
General Assembly targets carjacking, and swift action is needed
The proposed laws are a good start in addressing the dangerous, and increasing, carjacking problem.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Former Bradley University basketball coach Dick Versace, who went on to coach in the NBA, died Feb. 25 in Chicago, which he made his home most of his adult life.
Columnists
Former Bradley, NBA coach Dick Versace stood by his players and by Chicago
‘He made you believe,’ says one of the many people whose lives he touched.
By Mark Brown
 