Horoscope for Saturday, Dec, 24, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Warm vibes make today a wonderful day to get in touch with parents and authority figures. Your dealings with bosses, even the police, will be pleasant and mutually beneficial. You find it easy to talk to others; in turn, others will admire you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to travel because you will enjoy the stimulation. You will enjoy talking to people from other backgrounds and different cultures. It’s a great day to learn something new because you’re very keen to broaden your horizons. People will be friendly and supportive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for financial negotiations, especially regarding the wealth and resources of partners or other people. It’s also a good day to negotiate a loan or a mortgage. People are generous to you today. Keep your pockets open and just say, “Thank you!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

All your interactions with partners and close friends will be warm and friendly. In fact, these relations will be so mutually positive, you might feel inspired by someone. Perhaps they will introduce you to a new way of thinking or beliefs about something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day for those of you who are working. Relations with coworkers will be warm and mutually supportive. Conversations will flow freely, and there will be good feelings with everyone. Some of you will derive great joy from the past. Your health will feel revitalized.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful, playful day! Meet friends for lunch or get together later in the day. Enjoy Happy Hour because this is a fantastic day to party and have good times. Playful activities with children, as well as anything related to sports will be a fun-filled experience. Enjoy your day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Everything related to home and family is fabulous today! Enjoy schmoozing with family members. Enjoy entertaining at home. You might also be busy with repairs, errands and upbeat conversations. People will feel kind and sympathetic to each other. (Gosh.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a marvelous day to socialize with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. Enjoy talking to younger people. You have a strong need to communicate, which is why you will reach out to others. Short trips will be fun. A peachy day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial matters will go your way today. You might see ways to boost your income. You can also attract money to you. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Be careful about being extravagant and going overboard. Save your receipts — and the box.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day! The sun is in your sign, and the moon is lined up with Mercury and Venus also in your sign. Yes, it’s raining horseshoes! You feel happy, relaxed, easygoing and enthusiastic when talking to others. Generally, holiday seasons have challenges. Not this year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a quiet, gentle day that will bring a smile to your face. You might enjoy time alone because you want to ponder profundity. You might also choose to work behind the scenes or in a very low-key way. Nevertheless, you’re eager to socialize and be involved in competitive sports.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a truly, social, fun-loving day! Relations with friends as well as your interaction with groups, clubs and organizations will be rewarding and fun filled. Things are so cozy a friend might become a lover. Enjoy the company of younger people!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Producer, director, screenwriter Lee Daniels (1959) shares your birthday. You are loyal, reliable and considerate of others. People know they can count on you. You think things through carefully. This is a year of service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself. Take time to personalize your home to make it warmer and welcoming.

