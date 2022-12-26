The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
The joy of a personal best walleye on first ice

Randy Lobono caught his personal-best walleye on first ice, and I mean first ice, in Lake County.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Randy Lobono caught his personal best walleye on first ice in Lake County. Provided by Dan Coleman

Randy Lobono proved the point about first-ice walleye.

His friend Dan Coleman nominated Lobono for FOTW for his personal best walleye, a “28-inch northern Illinois giant,” Lobono caught it while ice fishing in Lake County Tuesday night, literally at about the very first fishable ice.

First ice, especially at night, can be that magical time when big walleye come shallow, giving a better chance at a PB.

The submission made me extra happy because ice-fishing time, for whatever reason, tends to be a slow time for FOTW submissions.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

