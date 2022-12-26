The joy of a personal best walleye on first ice

Randy Lobono proved the point about first-ice walleye.

His friend Dan Coleman nominated Lobono for FOTW for his personal best walleye, a “28-inch northern Illinois giant,” Lobono caught it while ice fishing in Lake County Tuesday night, literally at about the very first fishable ice.

First ice, especially at night, can be that magical time when big walleye come shallow, giving a better chance at a PB.

The submission made me extra happy because ice-fishing time, for whatever reason, tends to be a slow time for FOTW submissions.

