Peoples Gas donates $5 million to help customers pay heating bills

Peoples Gas announced a $5 million donation to a grant program that helps low-income customers pay their monthly energy bills.

The donation went to the Share the Warmth program, which gives out heating grants to Chicago households with lower incomes. The gas company’s donation will help 25,000 customers, according to Peoples Gas.

“We know our customers count on us every day to provide the energy they need and we are here to help,” said Torrence Hinton, the president of Peoples Gas, in the news release for the grants. “This donation is part of our commitment to help customers manage their bills this winter and all year long.”

Aside from the grants, customers might qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan, which both offer financial support for eligible customers to pay their energy bills.

This winter, the state of Illinois is expected to have more than $340 million in assistance to help pay heating bills. Those programs are administered by the Community and Economic Development Association.

Anyone interested in either Share the Warmth or the state assistance programs can get more information and apply for help at cedaorg.net or call 800-571-2332.