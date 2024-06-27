The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Former teammates Teresa Weatherspoon and Becky Hammon reflect on careers that led to coaching

Hammon credited Weatherspoon for setting a standard that she was forced to meet as a rookie. Now, in Weatherspoon’s rookie year as a coach in the WNBA, she’s looking at her “little sister” as the standard.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Las Vegas Aces Becky Hammon (left) and Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon watch their players at the Wintrust Arena on June 27, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Aces coach Becky Hammon has a lot of stories that include Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Five seasons worth of stories, to be exact.

Both point guards’ WNBA careers began with the New York Liberty, overlapping as players from 1999 to 2003. When they opted to hold their pregame press conference together, their energy was not that of two competitors willing to do anything to get a win against the other. Although both adamantly defended that was the case.

It was more like watching family members reconnect after an extended absence.

“Are you in readers yet?” Hammon asked Weatherspoon, interrupting the tale she was about to share on her former teammate.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody, but...” Weatherspoon’s voice trailed off as both Hall of Fame players broke into laughter.

As Hammon regained her composure, the story she dove into spoke volumes, considering the number of them she has in her arsenal.

“When I got to New York I just remember thinking, ‘Man, I hope I’m that comfortable in my skin when I get older,’” Hammon said. “As a young player, she — in a generation that did want you to sit back and be quiet — her generation pushed. They did not sit back and be quiet. That’s why this generation now has voices that they’ve never had.”

Weatherspoon played in the WNBA’s inaugural season in 1997. She led the Liberty to four Finals appearances in the league’s first six seasons. Hammon was part of all of them except the first.

Now, both coaches are leading two of the WNBA’s most recognizable teams. The Aces are, of course, the two-time defending champions, with the face of the league, A’ja Wilson, leading their efforts to win a third straight.

Meanwhile, the Sky are building around Angel Reese, who is well on her way to becoming the WNBA’s next marquee star.

The Aces represent the WNBA’s present. They have four USA Olympians on their roster — Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young — who are expected to lead them back to the Finals.

The Sky, if they play their cards right, could be a future titan in the WNBA.

“Measuring stick here,” Weatherspoon said, gesturing towards Hammon. Look at her team—what they’re doing, where they’re going, how they play, and how much fun they have. That’s how we play. It’s beautiful to see and, of course, a measuring stick.”

Successful surgery

Sky center Elizabeth Williams underwent successful surgery on her right meniscus. Weatherspoon did not clarify whether it was to remove the meniscus or repair it, but said she’s doing well.

Williams had the surgery in Chicago and will remain with the team to rehab but will be out for the rest of the season.

The Sky are unable to add to their roster using a hardship contract because their roster has not dropped below 10 available players. The only situation that would permit the Sky to add a player is through a trade or if they waived someone. Waiving a player would open up one of the Sky’s 12 available roster spots.

Williams is signed to a protected veteran contract, meaning if the Sky were to waive her they would still be responsible for paying her $135,000 contract.

The Sky have four veterans signed to unprotected contracts: Diamond DeShields, Lindsay Allen, Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick. The Sky, however, have no plans to waive anyone and will continue the season with 11 players.

