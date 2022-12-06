Perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan and ice fishing (at least in the Northwoods)

Perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; and there’s ice fishing, at least in the Northwoods.

Nate Torres emailed the photo at the top and this:

Hey Dale caught this beautiful brown trout at Burnham Harbor Nate Torres

There is more than perch being caught on the lakefront.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Action varies day to day, but has generally been good, primarily at Navy Pier, the North Slip, the South Slip and the Calumet.

Bounty of perch from the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Larry Jennings messaged the photo above and this on Sunday:

Two days of limits one day at 87th on day at Navy Pier

Arden Katz said there were lots of perch at 89th (South Slip); he was using Mini-Mites and the new Nextalgx jig from PanfishPro with spikes and outcaght those using minnows 5-1, but those using minnows caught bigger fish. Even with the wind and cold, lots of anglers were out.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Hello Dale As you know perch are up and down the lakefront. There has been a few slow times but for the most part it’s been a good season so far. Baits of choice have been any type or size minnow,wax worms, spikes, shrimp, crawlers etc . . . Parked Bait will be at 85th st. on Saturday and Sunday from about 6:15am to about 8:30am.Have a great week!

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo below and this:

Perch perch perch that’s all you here. The perch bite is all over the place from all you want to working hard for a handful of keepers. From the slips all the way to Torrence ave bridge perch have been caught. Perch fly rigs or crappie rigs fished with xl-fatheads and Rosie red minnows best.

Slez’s Bait has the varied tackle for the perch angler. Provided

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) through mid-December and again when they reopen in spring and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday).

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking options the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

PIER PASSES

The $10 pier passes, which allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors, may be bought at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) through mid-December and again when they reopen in the spring and Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday).

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a bluegill caught while scouting for the up-coming ice-fishing season. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above Monday evening, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap if this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-Here’s an ice update for IL. Smaller wind sheltered lakes locked up with skim ice overnight. Larger lakes have open water with shoreline ice. This weeks forecast will have everything open again with rain and above temps. Good news though ice fans. The extended forecast for mid December will have ice making temps. Will we have safe ice by end of December? We shall see. The crazy up and down fall continues. 60 yesterday and we woke up to a feel like temp of 7 today. The goal from here on out is to scout before we get first ice. Yesterday the gills liked plastics fished with 3mm wyw jigs. An IJO spider monkey was the plastic of choice. The active biters were roaming just beyond the outside weed edges along with a few smaller crappie as well. This Saturday and Sunday I will be at the Cabelas Hammond IN store to kickoff the ice fishing season. Come out talk fishing and check out the newest products from Clam. I will be doing some presentations as well. See everyone there. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Eventually, there will be ice locally.

CALUMET SYSTEM

See perch report at top.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said few trying with the low water making launching challenging but they are getting white bass in 20 feet on Marie; otherwise try for walleye in around 15. But it is mainly waiting on the ice fishing to come.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2023.

CHICAGO RIVER

Jeffrey Williams messaged last week:

504 carp For a yearly total of 5,143 pounds of carp between me and my brother [Jesse Gonzalez]

Then he added this and the photo below:

With this 40 pound fatty being the main score for the year 40 pounds 40 inches 27 inches around Caught on corn mixed with cinnamon

Jesse Gonzalez with a big common carp from earlier this year, which anchored a year of big catches from the Chicago River. Provided

COOLING LAKES/STRIP PITS

Heidecke, LaSalle, Braidwood and Mazonia (except Monster Lake is open all years) are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Closed until after duck season.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: During waterfowl season, fishing is not allowed until noon. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

SPRING LAKE: Site superintendent Thad Cook emailed:

Hey Dale, Oct 21st is the last day for boats to be on Spring Lake. Boat fishing will still be allowed from the Sky Ranch ramp up to the narrows throughout waterfowl season. The stoping point in the narrows will be marked with buoy markers. The youth waterfowl hunt is oct 23-24. Bank fishing will be allowed along the south Lake road after 1:00pm during waterfowl season. Thanks. Thad

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

As guide Mike Norris texted, “This may say it all!” Mike Norris

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 12/04/2022 Mike Norris Gale force winds last Friday broke up any ice we had on area lakes and fishing reports here in south-central Wisconsin are scarce. Varying air temperatures the last few days just above or just below the freeze mark are keeping anglers off thin ice. We should be making new ice thick enough to walk on this week. One of the early hotspots to ice fish is Lily Lake near Fall River, WI. Crappies and bluegills are abundant there and early ice is the best time to scout Lily Lake out and take advantage of early ice fishing. Do not overlook the backwater channels along the Fox River feeding into Lake Puckaway, nor Beyer’s Cove or the T-Channels on Big Green Lake. All three areas will produce nice bluegill through early ice. Exercise caution during the early ice period by using a spud bar to check ice thickness and carry picks around your neck to help you back up on the ice in case you do fall through.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Remember the brown trout at the top Nate Torres caught from Burnham Harbor.

Dale Rehus with a big northern pike caught while perch fishing at Navy Pier. Provided

Dale Rehus messaged the photo above on Saturday and this:

I did catch a 36-½ pike at navy pier perch fishing today.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Hello Dale As you know perch are up and down the lakefront. There has been a few slow times but for the most part it’s been a good season so far. Baits of choice have been any type or size minnow,wax worms, spikes, shrimp, crawlers etc ...Trout in the harbors still good. Steelhead, Lakers as well as a few Browns now. A few caught by casting lures also using spawn sacs, crawlers, shrimp and medium shiners. The shop should be open through Sunday December 18th baring no big changes in the weather. Hours 6am to 2pm weekdays 6am to 4pm weekends. Parked Bait will be at 85th st. on Saturday and Sunday from about 6:15am to about 8:30am.Have a great week!

SALMON SNAGGING: Here are the details from the IDNR:

4) Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Pat Hasburgh at D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop said Cherokee Marsh started locking up again with a few guys out ice fishing Monday, but some spots were still open. Bottom line, not a recommended destination yet. He figures at least another week for general ice fishing.

Still some good open-water walleye fishing going from shore and a few still chasing muskie, primarily with suckers.

MAZONIA

Closed, except Monster Lake is open all year. Other lakes will reopen after various hunting seasons. Fishing will reopen after duck season, so reopening on the Dec. 28th.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Fortunately for the Lakeland area, last Tuesday’s snow (11/29) was only around four inches (compared to the 8-10 further north). This allowed the couple of nights of low single digit temps to help build some better ice. Still, some of the larger lakes (Fence, Trout, Tomahawk and Lake Minocqua) have open water. High west winds on Saturday (12/3) actually opened the bay on the east end of Lake Tomahawk. Still not safe as of this report (12/6). Crappie: Very Good – Anglers finding good #’s and size fishing tall green weeds of 9-12’. Crappie minnows on dead sticks and slow dropping Lethal Cecils tipped with waxies. A slow dropped plastic minnow on a rocker jig in silver or blue was also reportedly working very well for a certain angler who asked to remain nameless! Walleye: Very Good – Surprisingly for early ice, live bait on tip-ups has out performed artificials so far! Suckers, shiners and chubs fished in 4-8’, many times hanging the bait just at weed top levels (4’ off bottom) has been the ticket. Reports from those jigging Raps, Hyper Glides and Slab Raps reporting some nice fish (to 26 ½ - C&R), while working late afternoons just off weed edges in 10-14’. Northern Pike: Very Good – Big shiners and suckers on tip-ups in 6-10’ of heavy weeds. Jaw Jackers set for Pike getting some interest for the fun of a Pike on rod and reel. Perch: Good – Shallow weeds of 4-8’. Jigging with fry shaped jigs tipped with waxies or spikes or dead sticking small minnows. Bluegill: Good – Same shallower weeds as Perch out to the deeper weeds of Crappies. Tiny jigs tipped with red, purple, motor oil or black plastic best. Overall, where ice has had a chance to form, thickness averages 5-8. Caution still advised anywhere open water meets ice or currents keep ice from forming well. With lows in 20’s and highs in 30’s this week, don’t expect much of an increase in ice thickness, but shouldn’t lose either. Great weather to be on the ice this week. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Perch perch perch that’s all you here. The perch bite is all over the place from all you want to working hard for a handful of keepers. From the slips all the way to Torrence ave bridge perch have been caught. Perch fly rigs or crappie rigs fished with xl-fatheads and Rosie red minnows best. Some steelhead in the nwi tributaries being had for the ones putting in the time. Voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms best.

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hey, Dale! With the moderate & consistent temperatures, fishing has picked up considerably. Hope you’re enjoying our there! Perch are on fire on Lake Michigan in our area. The slips along Lake Shore Drive all the way north to 87th & 95th are doing great! Minnows & beemoths are the baits of choice; anglers are limiting out with very nice-sized catches fairly quickly. River Steelhead fishing is in full swing, with good numbers of Steelhead being caught on the river. Maglips, Flatfish, & Hot-n-Tots are working best. Anglers are catching Whitefish off piers on single salmon eggs.

SHABBONA LAKE

Site winter hours—through Jan. 31—are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

Jeremy with a good brown trout from a Wisconsin tributary. Pete Lamar

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, I made the drive up to SE Wisconsin yesterday to see if I could find any browns or steelhead before things ice up. As I’d hoped there weren’t a lot of people out on a weekday morning. But I saw about every approach to tributary fishing there is: conventional tackle; fly (both single-handed and Spey rods); some centre pin anglers too. I was intent on swinging and stripping streamers through likely-looking holding areas. Floating ice and slush made that tactic hit-and-miss: ice would hit the line and drag the fly up to the surface where a take is unlikely in early December. Those who were picking lanes free of ice and dead-drifting as long as possible were doing better. I think you know the gentleman in the attached images: Jeremy. When he’s not catching big burbots, he does alright on migratory browns too. He wasn’t wearing waders when he hooked a big brown. It ran under a downed tree and out the other side. He took off his boots and socks and waded in to try and free the line. I think the only reason the sharp rocks on bare feet weren’t excruciatingly painful was because his feet went numb the instant they came in contact with the 35 degree water. I didn’t want to see anyone get hypothermia, so I waded out and was able to work the line free and he landed the fish, a big spawned-out buck. A couple of quick photos and the fish was released and swam away promptly. Pete

Epic story. I think some readers may know Jeremy.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Proprietor Phil Schuman at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said boats are doing very well on steelhead in the St. Joseph River up the Berrien Springs (but very shallow there); a few steelhead off the St. Joe pier.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: