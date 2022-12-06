Woman seriously hurt in Hyde Park apartment fire

A woman was seriously injured in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Hyde Park.

Emergency crews responded to an extra-alarm fire at a four-story building in the 5100 block of South Kenwood Avenue about 3:30 a.m., according to the Chicago fire and police officials.

A woman was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The fire was upgraded to a 3-11 alarm just before 5:40 a.m. as extra fire crews were called to the scene, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.