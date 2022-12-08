The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 8, 2022

Nurses can lead the way to turn closed schools into neighborhood hubs for health

Imagine all of the social determinants of health that could be addressed by repurposing these schools into hubs for health.

By  Yasmin Cavenagh
   
SHARE Nurses can lead the way to turn closed schools into neighborhood hubs for health
The former building for Bontemps Elementary School at 1241 W. 58th St. in West Englewood on the South Side, Oct. 11, 2022.

The former building for Bontemps Elementary School on West 58th Street in West Englewood, shown on Oct. 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The whole world watched the saga unfold during the height of the pandemic: Nurses bending over intubated patients, sleeping in hallways after days of work with no break, holding hands and phones as dying patients said their final good-byes to loved ones.

I saw the saga myself, as my son, an emergency room nurse, shared stories from the back porch because he — and countless others — chose to quarantine outdoors during the worst of the COVID-19 surges, living in his truck to protect his family. The relentless grind took a physical and emotional toll on nurses, who are now leaving their jobs in historic numbers.

As a result, America is experiencing an unprecedented crisis in health care delivery. It’s a crisis we can solve.

Some nurses have left their hospital jobs for better pay through lucrative travel nursing assignments. That’s led to charges that nurses and the agencies they work for are exploiting a bad situation to cash in at the expense of desperate hospital systems.

Opinion bug

Opinion

But here’s the real problem: Our “health” care system is, in reality, a “sick” care system, in which underpaid nurses work under extreme conditions, with workloads and patient acuity (a measure of the severity of a person’s illness or medical condition) increasing while staffing decreases. 

Our current “sick care” system was constructed to react to illness, with hospitals vying for the business (and insurance payments) of those who suffer from acute and chronic conditions. People with insurance and proximity have access to the best care and thus the highest likelihood of recovery and survival. 

But in 2020, 28 million Americans — nearly 9% — did not have insurance coverage and thus, no access to care. Without access, people ignore or neglect health issues. Conditions worsen and become more difficult to treat. People entering hospitals are sicker and need more advanced nursing care and more costly hospital stays.

The result: poor outcomes.

Partners in Health

A better system — one that Chicago can replicate — has already proven powerfully successful in developing areas of the world for over 30 years. 

It was created by the late Paul Farmer, who believed that health care is a universal human right and founded the international nonprofit Partners in Health. His approach emphasizes primary care provided by a workforce of nurses and local community health workers, in partnerships with local government agencies, philanthropic leaders, and businesses. 

Nurses, trained in primary care and health promotion, are perfectly prepared to change this paradigm. Sheila Davis, the current CEO of Partners in Health, is a nurse. And health outcomes improve when nurses use their primary-care skills to their full potential

Chicago can replicate this model, in communities that are in real need of better access to true health care.

The infrastructure is already available, in some of the 50 schools that still remain vacant after being closed in 2013 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, most on the South and West Side. This past June, Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox said that repurposing the closed schools was “one of the biggest opportunities yet to be tapped”...to revive these predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Related

Imagine a true health care system that uses this available infrastructure, becoming a place where residents can access primary care in their own neighborhoods. A place where the closed schools can be used for education again — for health education, and to teach cohorts of community health workers who can then go out into their communities to support their friends, neighbors and families with health information and care.

Imagine a place where residents can have access to healthy food, through farmer’s markets, and safe places to exercise. Imagine all of the social determinants of health that could be addressed by repurposing these schools into hubs for health.

Opinion Newsletter

The stark health disparities revealed once again by the COVID-19 pandemic clearly show that there are gaps in our “sick care” system. We can do better, and we need to do better.

With modest economic investments and a new dedication to primary, community care, skilled nursing professionals can recreate a system that allows access for all and transforms “sick care” back into health care.

Yasmin Cavenagh, DNP, MPH, RN is an assistant professor in the department of Women, Children and Family Nursing at Rush University and holds a faculty practice role in Family Connects, an international program that provides community-based care to postpartum mothers and their babies. Cavenagh is a Public Voices Fellow of the OpEd Project.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In News
Christmas toy drive seeks donations to reach goal of gifts for 4,000 kids: ‘We’re not just giving a toy, we’re giving hope’
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez gets $10,200 raise
Judge dismisses defamation suit against broadcaster related to allegations of misconduct by former radio host Eric Ferguson
West Side glassblowing studio for youth impacted by violence plans holiday bazaar
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
Heather Mack ordered to stay in jail pending trial
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_07_at_4.48.29_PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Madre de familia y su padre son encontrados sin vida en su casa, bebé sobrevive
Javonni Jenkins no contestó el teléfono, tampoco su padre. Pero el hijo de 2 años de Jenkins contestó una llamada de FaceTime.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 
Brittney Griner is heading home after being released by Russia in a prisoner swap with the United States.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA celebrates news of Brittney Griner’s return home
“I am so happy to hear of the news of BG’s return home. I know I can speak for the entire Sky organization when I say words can’t express the happiness that we feel to finally have her coming home,” coach/GM James Wade said.
By Annie Costabile
 
Candidates for U.S. citizenship recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Casi 2,000 personas obtienen la ciudadanía en la ceremonia más grande celebrada en Chicago
Los nuevos ciudadanos, de 120 diferentes países, prestaron juramento el miércoles en el Wintrust Arena.
By David Struett
 
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT
La Voz Chicago
Rusia libera a Brittney Griner a cambio de que EEUU libere a preso ruso
Griner es dos veces medallista olímpica y su encarcelamiento por acusaciones de drogas atrajo una atención sin precedentes sobre la población de personas detenidas injustamente.
By Eric Tucker | AP and Matthew Lee | AP
 
President Joe Biden waves with his son Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 25.
Columnists
The right’s misplaced obsession with Hunter Biden
What is this Hunter Biden obsession really about? Consider the timing. For seven years, the right has been explaining, excusing, avoiding and eventually cheering the most morally depraved figure in American politics.
By Mona Charen
 