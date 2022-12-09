The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 9, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1 to 3 a.m. EST. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful because this is a tricky day. You feel confident and upbeat. However, this confidence might get you in trouble with a boss or someone in authority. Do not overestimate something. Keep your eyes open and remain realistic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s easy to find yourself at odds with others, even though, initially, things begin in a positive, enthusiastic way before they end up like a runaway train. Probably, it’s best to stick to your convictions. Don’t be talked out of anything.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful with money and finances because you might initially overestimate something, or, conversely, underestimate a problem. Either way, this could lead to you finding yourself in hot water. Best to tread carefully right from the get-go. Check your facts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with both Mercury and Jupiter. In one way, this makes you happy and confident! Yet in another way, you will be confrontational with someone, or someone might challenge you. Pull in your reins a little.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Even though you might choose to be low key, and work alone or behind the scenes, you might find yourself embroiled with others in situations that are work-related, or related to shared property or shared responsibilities. Get your facts before you do anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a friendly, popular day for you! Nevertheless, as this day wears on, you might find yourself at odds with someone, perhaps a friend, a member of a group, or even a partner or close friend. A dispute with one of your kids is also possible. Assume nothing! Check facts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Initially, you might be excited to talk to bosses, parents or partners about something because you’re enthusiastic and you want to enlighten others with your discoveries and opinions. (Moreover, people notice you today.) However, others might disagree! Double check that your facts are right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful with financial discussions today, whether it concerns the wealth of others, shared property, or your own earnings and personal wealth. Either way, something might look better than it is. You might also overlook an important detail. Therefore, tread carefully and double-check your facts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are ever the optimist, which is why you look on the bright side of things. However, this is why you have to be careful today because something might initially look promising; however, upon closer inspection you find that it is not. Furthermore, others might challenge your assumptions. Do your homework.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do what you can to keep the peace with others today because you might find yourself gridlocked with people who don’t agree with you, versus people who are cheering you on. Unfortunately, it could be a lose-lose situation. Therefore, don’t get involved.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be excited about a project today that relates to the arts or creative people working in a group. Possibly it relates to your job. Whatever the case, make sure you know what’s going on because things might not be as they appear. Take off those rose-colored glasses.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today, people are misjudging things, to their chagrin. Don’t overestimate something, especially if you are giving facts and figures to bosses, parents and VIPs. (It will be easy to make this mistake.) Instead, double check your facts first so that you don’t end up with egg on your face. (Ketchup helps.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Dame Judi Dench (1934) shares your birthday. You are confident. You address life with energy and vigor. You work hard for what you want. Nevertheless, privately you are sensitive and softer than you appear. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone and anything holding you back. Clear the decks!

