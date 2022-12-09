The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 9, 2022
GLASSBLOWING_120822_07.JPG

Dantrell Blake (left) blows air into his double walled bowl as project manager N’Kosi Barber (right) heats up his glass cup at the glass blowing studio at the Firebird Community Arts in East Garfield Park, Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: This week in 13 photos

Jesse White makes his last public appearance as Secretary of State and former First Lady Michelle Obama visits Chicago on her book tour to talk with David Letterman.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
OBAMA_120622_25.JPG

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks with David Letterman on her stop of her The Light We Carry book tour at the Chicago Theater in the Loop, Monday, December 5.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

JESSEGIVEAWAY_120422_9.jpg

The Jesse White Tumbling Team performs during Secretary of State Jesse White’s last public appearance at the Jesse White Community Center in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood, Saturday, Dec. 3.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WILLOWCREEK_120522_01.JPG

Jennifer Otten packs finished bags into a box after volunteers make bags with snacks and reading material to handout to the incarcerated across Illinois at Willow Creek Community Church in South Loop, Sunday, Dec. 4.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

XMASSHIP_120322_21.jpg

Jeannette Greene, the new commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw, stands on a pile of trees on the deck of the ship, which is docked at Navy Pier, Friday morning, Dec. 2. The ship, which travels to Chicago annually to deliver trees, arrived Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

ob_CST_120422_009.JPG

North Lawndale’s Jemarje Windfield (3) shoots the ball over Mount Carmel’s Richie Zoller (32). Mount Carmel had a 72-48 victory Saturday against North Lawndale in the Chicago Elite Classic at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

mc_CST_120522_018.JPG

The Barrington girls basketball team reacts after winning against Whitney Young in the Chicago Elite Classic at Credit Union 1 Arena Sunday, Dec. 4.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

ENGLEWOOD_120622_6.jpg

Englewood food giveaway fills gap left by shuttered Whole Foods as people and cars lined up down the block to receive some of the 60,000 pounds of frozen beef, hot dogs and bacon at 63rd Street and Ashland Avenue Monday, Dec. 5.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

IDEAS_120922_12.JPG

Engineering students present their projects during an Engineering Idea competition at Wilbur Wright College in Portage Park, Thursday, Dec. 8.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

IVYHALL_120822_1.jpg

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smells myrcene while staff tours him around Ivy Hall, a “sensory dispensary” in the Wicker Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022, where he spoke about the first social equity licensee dispensary.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

NATURALIZATION_120822_23.JPG

Candidates recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Wintrust Arena in South Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 7. Nearly 2000 candidates from 120 countries received their citizenship at the districts largest naturalization ceremony.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

WATCHDOGS_121222_6.jpg

Lisa Benjamin, founder of Millennium Enterprise II, sits in her office in Matteson, Ill., Wednesday, Dec. 7. Benjamin has been running her own general contracting business since 2007 and is eager to expand and do more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly construction and remodeling. Benjamin has been counting on job-training and placement help that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other politicians promised when the Illinois Legislature passed and Pritzker signed into law last year a major clean energy law.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WCLESSONS_12XX22_13.jpg

Elementary school children hold up hand drawn signs and cheer before a teachers vs. students soccer game in the gym of Nathanael Greene Elementary School, Friday, Dec. 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Can’t get enough photos?
Scroll through previous weeks to get more photography from the Sun-Times.
