Picture Chicago: This week in 13 photos

Lisa Benjamin, founder of Millennium Enterprise II, sits in her office in Matteson, Ill., Wednesday, Dec. 7. Benjamin has been running her own general contracting business since 2007 and is eager to expand and do more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly construction and remodeling. Benjamin has been counting on job-training and placement help that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other politicians promised when the Illinois Legislature passed and Pritzker signed into law last year a major clean energy law.