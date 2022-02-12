Young beats Curie to win its fourth city title

AJ Casey first mentioned it back in November. His goal this season is for Young to win city and state championships. The talented senior stated it again on Thursday after Young upset Kenwood in the semifinals.

“That hasn’t been done here in a long time and it would be a special thing for us to pull off.” Casey said.

That standard of excellence is what it takes to stand out in Young basketball history. The Dolphins have won several city and state titles. Only one team, the Quentin Richardson-led group in 1997-98, has managed to win both a city and a state title.

Casey and his teammates have accomplished the first part. The Dolphins knocked off Curie 55-50 at UIC’s Credit Union 1 arena on Saturday.

Casey was Young’s most consistent force throughout the game. The Miami recruit was the subject of much debate over the fall in recruiting circles. He played with a finger injury much of the spring and summer and dropped in the national rankings.

Casey promised he would deliver during the high school season.

“I’d call it my revenge tour,” Casey said in November. “I want to get back at it and show people all that I can do as a player and lead this team.”

Casey finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Junior guard Dalen Davis sparked Young (20-9) to an early lead. He made three three-pointers and scored 11 in the first quarter as the Dolphins jumped out to 21-11 advantage. Davis finished with 15 points.

Curie clawed back in the second quarter and took the lead on the final shot of the second quarter, a three from senior guard Phoenix Bullock.

Xavier Amos (12 points) and Marcus Pigram (eight points) led Young’s charge in the third quarter. The Dolphins forced Curie into multiple turnovers (after the Condors committed just one turnover in the first half) and built a 45-39 lead.

Curie (24-6) threatened again late. The Condors cut Curie’s lead to one with 3:14 left and then a drive to the basket by sophomore Carlos Harris pulled them within 53-50 with 23 seconds left.

Davis and Casey beautifully beat Curie’s pressure on the final possession and found Daniel Johnson for the bucket that sealed the win with 11 seconds.

Harris led Curie with 16 points and Jeremy Harrington added 15 points. Bullock scored 10.

“We got the shot we wanted at the end,” Curie coach Mike Oliver said. “I thought that was a good shot by Bullock it just didn’t go in.”

Young’s last city title was in 2013. The Dolphins also won the city championship in 1997 and 1998. They lost the title game in 2014, 2011 and 2000.

Curie won the city title in 2019 and 2014. The Condors were forced to forfeit the 2014 win over an eligibility sheet issue. They finished second in 2012.