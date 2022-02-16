 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chris Knight’s late layup wins it for Loyola

His 20 points lead the Ramblers vs. Valpo

By Sun-Times wires
Drew Valentine
Loyola head coach Drew Valentine watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Chris Knight had a season-high 20 points, including a go-ahead basket with 57 seconds left, and visiting Loyola edged past Valparaiso 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Lucas Williamson had 12 points for Loyola Chicago (20-5, 11-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tate Hall added 11 points and Braden Norris had 10 points.

Sheldon Edwards tied a career high with 23 points for Valpo (11-15, 4-10). Ben Krikke added 15 points and Thomas Kithier had 11 points.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against Valpo for the season. Loyola defeated Valparaiso 81-74 on Jan. 11.

AP

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Masked messages? Pritzker says legislative panel’s suspension of emergency rules doesn’t affect his school mask mandate

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his executive order requiring masks in schools and other measures remains in place, at least in districts not named in a pending lawsuit — even though a legislative panel voted Tuesday not to renew a set of emergency rules meant to implement that executive order.

By Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois

COPA releases video footage of Irene Chavez’s final moments after found in South Side police station

"Ruin my life over f—ing self-defense," Irene Chavez tells officers after she was arrested Dec. 17, 2022, outside of Jeffery Pub.

By Sophie Sherry

Independent monitor provides update on CPD compliance with consent decree

An independent monitor said the Chicago Police Department is making improvements in its compliance to the consent decree, though it still has a long way to go.

By Madeline Kenney

Slow start dooms Illini in loss at Rutgers

Cockburn totals 20 points, 10 rebounds in loss

By Tom Canavan | Associated Press

Queen of Martyrs principal ousted over mask compliance

A principal at a south suburban Catholic school was ousted this week after he refused to comply with the Archdiocese of Chicago’s mask mandate.

By Madeline Kenney

Temperature checks delay House debate as clash heats up over masks and other COVID-19 restrictions

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, unsuccessfully sought a vote on a resolution to lift the chamber’s face covering requirement. He next asked that everyone be removed from the chamber since they were in violation of another rule requiring temperature checks prior to entry.

By Grace Kinnicutt | Capitol News Illinois