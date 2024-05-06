Bagging a wild turkey on Illinois' public land

Louis Morgan messaged a photo of big tom turkey Saturday to earn Turkey of the Week.

“About 6 this morning--Illinois public land,” he noted.

That’s an important point. Public-land hunting adds another degree of difficulty to hunting, especially in northern Illinois.

If my memory is right, the last time I met Morgan was hunting the same dove field on public land a couple years ago.

Spring turkey hunting in Illinois’ south zone ends on Thursday. The northern zone runs through May 16.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting for wild turkeys around Illinois outdoors and their stories (the stories matter as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside ), Instagram (@BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

