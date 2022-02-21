 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

MLB labor negotiations resume in Florida

Spring training workouts failed to start on time last Wednesday due to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, left foreground, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, second from left, arrive at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Monday.
Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, left foreground, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, second from left, arrive at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Monday.
Ron Blum/AP

JUPITER, Fla. — With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations on Monday for the first time since Major League Baseball’s lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo.

The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon, the Reds’ Sonny Gray, the Royals’ Whit Merrifield, the Twins’ Taylor Rogers and the Brewers’ Brent Suter also were among the players who arrived for the bargaining session at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of St. Louis and the Miami Marlins. Clark and the players conferred with Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, in the right field parking lot before entering the ballpark.

Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was on hand along with San Diego Padres vice chairman Ron Fowler, the immediate past chair of the committee. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was not present, and the MLB delegation was headed by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs’ lead negotiator.

The site of negotiations is about three miles from the home of Scherzer, among the eight players on the union’s executive subcommittee. The Astros’ Jason Castro also attended from the executive subcommittee.

Workouts failed to start on time last Wednesday due to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.

Monday’s session was just the seventh on core economics since the lockout started Dec. 2, and the sides have met on consecutive days just once, on Jan. 24 and 25. MLB said Friday that it intended to have meetings with the union every day in the coming week.

The lockout entered its 82nd day Monday. MLB on Friday canceled spring training games from Feb. 26 through March 4.

While owners and players have participated by Zoom, the only ones to attend a session in person have been Monfort and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, on Jan. 24.

Until now, all talks during the lockout had been in New York at the offices of MLB and the players’ association.

MLB told the union that Feb. 28 is the last possible day to reach an agreement to allow openers on March 31, given the desire for four weeks of workouts and additional time to ratify an agreement and have players report to camps in Florida and Arizona.

But the sides agreed to less training time after disrupted spring trainings in 1990, 1995 and 2020.

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

Chicago monument companies feeling impact of global supply chain issues

Companies are suffering from closed quarries, crowded ports and trucker shortages.

By Josephine Stratman

Playtime is over for the Bulls, as second half of the season begins

With the trade deadline, and now the All-Star Game, in the rear view mirror, the dog days of the NBA season are over. For DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVIne that means getting everybody on the same page come Wednesday, and getting ready for the final push.

By Joe Cowley

Let’s expand public service loan forgiveness to make a dent in student loan debt

Our nation is now facing alarming shortages of teachers, nurses, and other public servants. Now is the time to lobby for a more inclusive, less complicated, and more generous program of debt relief for students who chose service over profit.

By Elaine Maimon

Yippie! Good riddance. Vaya con dios: Officers’ parting words left on human resources paperwork before exiting Chicago Police Department

The remarks, for the most part, express gratitude and excitement.

By Mitch Dudek

Extra-alarm fire in Albany Park destroys apartment building, heavily damages Twisted Hippo Brewery and Ultimate Ninjas

Fire officials said all the residents of the apartment building were able to escape, but a 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man dies in Hermosa shooting

The 54-year-old was shot in the chest about 7:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Kedvale Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire