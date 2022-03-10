WATCH: Smollett’s friends, relatives urge judge not to give actor jail time as sentencing hearing continues

Scroll down to watch the livestream

In letters and in person, Jussie Smollett’s family and slate of prominent character witnesses praised the former “Empire” star for a lifetime of involvement in social justice causes ahead of his sentencing for faking a 2019 hate crime attack near his Chicago apartment.

Smollett wiped away tears as his 92-year-old grandmother, Molly, took a seat in the witness box in Judge James Linn’s courtroom and described her grandson’s kindness and his dedication to supporting the downtrodden.

“I urge you, judge, not to send him to prison,” she said. “If you do, send me along with him.”

Smollett’s lawyers read from letters from high-profile supporters, including family friend Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the top officers of Black Lives Matters and the NAACP. In each, they described the performer who spent years toiling on causes that mattered to him when he was a relative unknown, to one who used his celebrity and his growing paychecks to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to support various charities. They also noted that Smollett’s swift descent from fame to infamy after his arrest for staging the attack has ruined his career and reputation.

Actress Alfre Woodard, who had known Smollett since he was a child, put it starkly in a letter read into the record by Smollett’s attorneys.

“The punishing has been relentless and has left nothing more to take,” Woodard said. “If he is incarcerated, I fear for his safety.”

Whether the testimonials will sway Linn, who presided over Smollett’s eight-day trial late last year, remains to be seen. Smollett himself will have time to address the judge before a sentence is handed down. Over some eight hours on the witness stand during his trial, Smollett was defiant and insisted he was innocent.

The actor faces up to three years in prison on each of the four counts for which he was convicted, which are low-level felonies. For a defendant with Smollett’s minimal criminal record and history of philanthropy, a probation-only sentence would be common— but few Class 4 felony cases get the international attention that has followed Smollett’s case.

Earlier, Linn denied Jussie Smollett’s request for a new trial, a routine step ahead of sentencing that will still leave the actor the chance to appeal the guilty verdict.

“I’m going to stand by my filings and rulings,” Linn said following nearly an hour and a half of arguments by the defense and special prosecutor’s office.

“I do believe at the end of the day Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” the judge added.

Prosecutors also will seek to have Smollett ordered to pay restitution to the city for the money expended on the massive investigation of the hoax attack, which eventually identified Smollett as the mastermind of a hoax.

Linn’s ruling was something as a formality. Despite the 83-page post-trial motion filed by Smollett’s team, it is exceptionally rare for a judge to overturn a guilty verdict in at trial that they presided over.

The hearing got underway early Thursday afternoon with the actor’s attorneys outlining 13 purportedly “critical errors” that demand the guilty verdict be overturned. Smollett attorney Tina Glandian said the fact he was prosecuted twice on charges he staged a fake hate crime against himself constituted double jeopardy and should be overturned.

She also noted that when prosecutors made the unorthodox move to drop all charges against Smollett just weeks after he was indicted, they struck an “immunity-type agreement” in which charges were dismissed in exchange for 15 hours of community service and a $10,000 payment.

“He was promised not to be called back into court, but that was exactly what happened,” Glandian said.

Once he was brought back to court, many people already believed he was guilty, she said. He walked into the trial “with a presumption of guilt” because of public statements made by the former police chief and others, she said.

Glandian spent about an hour running through 13 “critical” errors in the conduct of Smollett’s three-week trial late last year, which ended with jurors finding Smollett guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct.

Smollett also plans to call Sharon Gelman, former executive director for Artists for a New South Africa, and Chicagoan Rich Daniels, musical director for City Lights Orchestra/Chicago who “says he loves (Smollett) like a younger brother.”

The lengthy post-trial brief by Smollett’s defense would seem to foreshadow an appeal of his conviction. The defense has also argued there were problems with the jury that was selected to determine Smollett’s guilt, that Linn biased the jury with some of his statements during the trial and that the jury’s split verdict was not legally consistent.

In a letter last week, city officials, including Police Supt. David Brown, asked the judge to tack a $130,000 restitution to cover the cost of a “massive” investigation into Smollett’s later disproven claims.

A lawsuit brought by the city against Smollett is also pending in federal court until Smollett is sentenced. Restitution, Brown argued, could also spare the city the expense of continuing to bring that suit.

Smollett’s case drew international attention after the actor’s claims became public that he was attacked in the frigid early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019, as he walked home from a Subway restaurant by two men wearing red hats with President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed he was approached steps from his apartment building in the 300 block of East North Lower Water Street by the two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him before dousing him in bleach and placing a thin rope noose around his neck.

Olabinjo Osundairo walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for Jussie Smollett's sentencing hearing, Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022.

CPD body-camera footage showed the actor still wearing the noose when the first officers on the scene arrived at the actor’s apartment after the incident was reported by Smollett’s manager.

That footage also led many to question the actor’s claims and rumors soon swirled about the case.

At trial, officers who worked the case stressed that they had treated Smollett like a victim from the moment he reported the attack up until his claims were contradicted by brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, who were taken into custody after returning from a trip to Nigeria.

Abimbola Osundario said Smollett had paid them to play the role of his attackers in the hoax and said Smollett had directed what they should wear and say and where the attack should take place — so that it could be recorded by a police surveillance camera that would generate publicity for the actor.

Police publicly announced they believed the hate crime was a hoax and Smollet was charged.

Former federal prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case, walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for Smollett's sentencing hearing, Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022.

But a short time later, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office suddenly dropped the charges — in a deal that didn’t require the actor to admit guilt. That move has continued to put harsh scrutiny on Foxx.

The fallout led to a judge appointing former U.S. Assistant Attorney Dan Webb as a special prosecutor, who later re-indicted Smollett, leading to his conviction.

Webb’s report on the state’s attorney’s office’s decision-making in the case was unsealed after Smollett’s trial and said his team determined that Foxx had committed “substantial abuses of discretion,” but found no evidence of criminal conduct or influence peddling.

Foxx said last week in a speech at the Union League Club that she would have “a lot more to say” about the case after sentencing.

Thursday’s sentencing hearing could either be the final nail in the coffin for Smollett’s once bright career or a low point as the actor tries to climb his way back into the spotlight. Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett, has in recent years starred in an HBO series and appeared as Black Canary in the superhero flick “Birds of Prey.”

Smollett has testified that any offers of work dried up after he was publicly accused of faking the attack and initially charged. Still, he made his directorial debut while awaiting trial with the indie film, “B-Boy Blues,” based on author James Earl Hardy’s 1994 book of the same name.

The film was screened last fall, but has not been picked up by a distributor, Deadline reported.

Smollett, who has acted since childhood, including in the original “The Mighty Ducks” movie, got his biggest break when he was cast in “Empire” as Jamal Lyon, the son of Terrance Howard’s record mogul character, that was shot in Chicago at Cinespace Studios.

Smollett was also launching a singing career about the time of the alleged hate crime.

Smollett’s hearing Thursday is being broadcast live over Smollett’s objection after Linn reversed an earlier order last month to bar cameras from the courtroom after an attorney representing media outlets argued they should be allowed.

Media coverage of low-level felony cases is rare, but attorney Steven Mandell argued Smollett and his attorneys had sought out coverage and the actor’s claims had been a major black eye for the city, making it a case “of critical importance to the public.”

