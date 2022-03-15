Menu planner: Can’t miss with prosciutto-wrapped chicken with asparagus

Prosciutto-wrapped chicken with asparagus

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and pounded to 1/2-inch thickness

1/4 plus 1/8 teaspoon pepper

8 thin slices (4 ounces total) prosciutto

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 ounces fontina cheese, cut into 4 slices

2 pounds asparagus, trimmed

2 shallots, halved and thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Wrap each breast with 2 slices prosciutto. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Add chicken; cook until prosciutto is lightly browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to prepared sheet; top each breast with 1 slice fontina. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken is 160 degrees. Transfer chicken to serving platter and tent loosely with foil; let rest 5 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in now-empty skillet on medium-high heat until shimmering. Add asparagus and cook about 4 minutes or until just tender and spotty brown. Add shallots, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; cook 2 minutes or until shallots are lightly browned. Serve asparagus with chicken.

Per serving: 495 calories, 58 grams protein, 24 grams fat (44% calories from fat), 8.9 grams saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 182 milligrams cholesterol, 936 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Spiced pork and vegetables

Makes 10 to 12 servings (3 ounces cooked weight)

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 teaspoons five-spice seasoning

1 (2 1/2- to 3-pound) boneless pork loin

2 tablespoons canola oil

4 fresh carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 large onion cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/3 cup lower-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup dry sherry or Chinese rice wine

1 tablespoon sugar

1 head (1 to 1 1/4 pounds) napa cabbage, sliced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup cold water

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine garlic powder, crushed red pepper and five-spice seasoning; mix well. Rub evenly over all sides of pork. Heat oil in a heavy 6- to 8-quart ovenproof pan on medium. Add pork; brown well on all sides. Remove pork from pan; set aside. Add carrots and onion to pan; cook and stir 5 minutes or until onion is softened. Stir in broth, soy sauce, sherry or wine and sugar. Place pork on top of vegetables and cover. Place pan in oven and cook 30 minutes. Mix in cabbage; cover. Cook 30 minutes more or until internal temperature of pork reaches 145 degrees and cabbage is tender. Remove pan from oven; place pork and vegetables on warm platter and cover with foil. Mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir into liquid in pan. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil on medium and cook 1 minute. Serve sauce with roast and vegetables.

Per serving: 247 calories, 26 grams protein, 10 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 400 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Primavera pasta amandine

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: about 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces bowtie or medium shell pasta

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds, divided

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup 1% milk

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

2 cups lightly packed spinach leaves, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

Additional grated Parmesan for garnish (if desired)

Cook pasta according to directions; add broccoli the last 2 minutes. Drain; return to pot and cover. Crush half the almonds; set aside. In a 3-quart pan over medium heat, cook onion in oil 5 minutes or until softened. Mix in milk, crushed almonds, Parmesan, cornstarch, garlic and salt. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and tomatoes; pour over pasta and broccoli. Toss to coat. Spoon into bowls; garnish with remaining almonds and additional Parmesan if desired.

Per serving: 329 calories, 13 grams protein, 7 grams fat (19% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 55 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 244 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

White chicken chili

Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add 1 chopped medium onion; cook 5 minutes. Add 4 cloves minced garlic and 1 pound diced uncooked boneless skinless chicken breasts. Cook 4 minutes or until chicken is slightly browned. Add 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies with liquid, 4 cups unsalted chicken broth, 1 (16-ounce) can drained reduced-sodium cannellini beans, 1 cup frozen white corn (thawed), 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 teaspoon white pepper. Simmer 35 to 45 minutes. For thicker chili, mash some of the beans as the chili simmers. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream.