Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Firefighters battle ‘heavy’ fire in Edgewater Beach

No injuries were reported.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 15, 2022 01:31 PM
Hollywood_fire.jpg

Firefighters tackle a fire March 15, 2022, in Edgewater Beach.

Chicago Fire Department

Crews were battling a fire Tuesday afternoon in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

The “heavy” blaze broke out at a three-story building about 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue and was contained to the roof and top level, Chicago fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished by 2:15 p.m., officials said.

Hollywood_fire.jpg

Firefighters tackle a fire March 15, 2022, in Edgewater Beach.

Chicago Fire Department

Dozens gather to discuss housing assistance during a news conference with the Logan Square Neighborhood Association on the Northwest Side, Monday morning, March 14, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
En Logan Square exigen ordenanza permanente que penalice por las demoliciones
El concejal Daniel La Spata (1°) dijo que las primeras cifras muestran que la ordenanza piloto ha ayudado a reducir las demoliciones.
By Manny Ramos
March 15, 2022 02:41 PM
Screenshot_2022_03_14_152820.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Buscan a hombre de Albany Park que actuó inusual antes de desaparecer
Héctor Manuel Franco Tello, un hombre de 53 años, ha estado desaparecido desde la semana pasada.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 15, 2022 02:41 PM
Signs advertising the 2020 Census were posted near South Sacramento Drive and West Roosevelt Road on the Southwest Side in September 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Editorial: El Censo 2020 no contó a miles de negros, latinos y nativoamericanos, como se temía
Los blancos (Anglos), por el contrario, volvieron a tener un recuento excesivo, lo que significa que los individuos fueron contados más de una vez o fueron incluidos por error.
By CST Editorial Board
March 15, 2022 02:39 PM
Image_from_iOS__2_.jpg
News
No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made the announcement Tuesday almost a year after Chicago police officers shot and killed Toledo and Alvarez in separate incidents.
By David Struett
March 15, 2022 02:36 PM
The Chicago skyline, viewed from the inbound Eisenhower Expressway.
City Hall
Committee OKs tool to reclaim distressed properties concentrated in communities of color
Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox and Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara would be authorized purchase delinquent or forfeited property taxes from Cook County to assemble property for development.
By Fran Spielman
March 15, 2022 02:23 PM