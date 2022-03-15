Firefighters battle ‘heavy’ fire in Edgewater Beach

Crews were battling a fire Tuesday afternoon in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.
The “heavy” blaze broke out at a three-story building about 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue and was contained to the roof and top level, Chicago fire officials said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished by 2:15 p.m., officials said.
No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
The Latest
El concejal Daniel La Spata (1°) dijo que las primeras cifras muestran que la ordenanza piloto ha ayudado a reducir las demoliciones.
Héctor Manuel Franco Tello, un hombre de 53 años, ha estado desaparecido desde la semana pasada.
Los blancos (Anglos), por el contrario, volvieron a tener un recuento excesivo, lo que significa que los individuos fueron contados más de una vez o fueron incluidos por error.
No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made the announcement Tuesday almost a year after Chicago police officers shot and killed Toledo and Alvarez in separate incidents.
Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox and Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara would be authorized purchase delinquent or forfeited property taxes from Cook County to assemble property for development.