Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for Seattle rockers Foo Fighters has died. He was 50.

The band released an official statement late Friday via social media confirming his passing:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins joined the band in 1997, replacing original drummer William Goldsmith.

The band was currently in the midst of a tour in South America. They were scheduled to perform at the Grammys next month. Hawkins and his bandmates — Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear — were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

More to come...