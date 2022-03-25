The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News Music

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50

The band released an official statement late Friday via social media confirming his passing.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 25, 2022 10:31 PM
SHARE Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs with the band onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO alt-rock concert.

Getty

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for Seattle rockers Foo Fighters has died. He was 50.

The band released an official statement late Friday via social media confirming his passing:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins joined the band in 1997, replacing original drummer William Goldsmith.

The band was currently in the midst of a tour in South America. They were scheduled to perform at the Grammys next month. Hawkins and his bandmates — Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear — were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

More to come...

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Buried treasure’: Stained-glass dome at Cultural Center gleams once again
Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ a complex, emotionally charged life’s journey
Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 serving up variety of dining deals at area eateries
Dear Abby: When I got cancer, husband abused me, filed for divorce
New book tailored to young adults recalls Leopold and Loeb’s brutal deeds in Chicago
Horoscope for Friday, March 25, 2022
The Latest
Providence v Kansas
Sports Saturday
Kansas beats Providence 66-61 to put Bill Self back in the Elite Eight. So what else is knew?
“We’re ecstatic,” Self said. A blue-blood coach with a lifetime contract ought to be.
By Steve Greenberg
March 25, 2022 10:19 PM
15323.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech adjusts, builds toward first season as big-league starter
Kopech’s first live batting practice less than stellar
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 25, 2022 09:41 PM
White_Sox_Baseball_14_.jpg
White Sox
Broken hamate bone sidelines White Sox’ Yermin Mercedes 6-8 weeks
Mercedes, who suffered the injured against the Giants Thursday, will have surgery Monday
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 25, 2022 09:25 PM
Cynthia Newell (left), mother of Aaliyah Newell, hugs Dawn Pope, a friend and sorority sister of Aaliyah’s, during a vigil for Aaliyah Newell outside her family home on Friday, March 25, 2022.
News
Family, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters demand justice following killing of Aaliyah Newell
Aaliyah Newell was found beaten inside her home in the 7200 block of South Vincenes Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Manny Ramos
March 25, 2022 09:03 PM
The NCAA Tournament has not been kind to the Big Ten or Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
College Sports
Yes, we know the Big Ten is having another pathetic NCAA tournament. Here’s why.
Maybe, just maybe, the conference isn’t as good as it thinks it is.
By Rick Morrissey
March 25, 2022 09:02 PM