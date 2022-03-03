The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Sports Media Sports Blackhawks

Chris Vosters emerges as leading candidate to replace Pat Foley in Blackhawks’ TV booth

Nothing is finalized, but the Hawks would like to be able to reach an agreement with their new regular voice and allow for a passing of the torch.

Jeff Agrest By Jeff Agrest
 March 03, 2022 11:15 AM
SHARE Chris Vosters emerges as leading candidate to replace Pat Foley in Blackhawks’ TV booth
Vosters_Olczyk.jpg

Chris Vosters called Blackhaws games with Eddie Olczyk earlier this season.

twitter.com/CJVosters

It will be a long time before we know who’s playing for the Blackhawks next season. But we’re getting closer to knowing who will broadcast for them.

At the Hawks’ town-hall event Feb. 2, president of business operations Jaime Faulkner said the team was close to naming a successor to Hall of Famer Pat Foley, whose contract is expiring after the season. In the month since then, we’ve been able to narrow the field.

Of the seven who have filled in for Foley, the top four candidates are Mike Monaco, Stephen Nelson, Jason Ross Jr. and Chris Vosters. Though Monaco has become known in Chicago for his fill-in work with the White Sox, Bulls and Hawks, he would be tough to nab because of his commitments at ESPN, where his star is on the rise. The Hawks like his work, but he might not work out.

That would leave Nelson, Ross and Vosters, who will have the most TV appearances of the fill-ins through March, barring any changes. Vosters is scheduled for his seventh game March 31. Nelson’s games March 10 and 12 will give him five. Ross will stay with four, but he’s scheduled for five games on radio this month in place of John Wiedeman.

Of those three, it’s clear that Vosters has emerged as the leading candidate. Ross could end up spelling Wiedeman on radio and filling in for Vosters if he has a conflict. Nothing is finalized, but the Hawks would like to be able to reach an agreement with their new regular voice and allow for a passing of the torch.

Vosters would be a great choice. In just six games, he has shown noticeable improvement. My biggest criticism of him early on was he lacked a strong goal call. That has changed. He has good energy and a smooth delivery, doesn’t appear to get rattled and creates a good rapport with his analyst. And let’s be honest: Who wouldn’t want to look like him?

Vosters has extensive play-by-play experience, calling several sports for Big Ten Network, Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports and Stadium. He has worked at three Olympics, including the last one, where he called hockey. That gives him a sizable edge over Nelson, who has been solid in his appearances but is best-known for hosting “Intentional Talk” on MLB Network. He has called games on MLB and NHL Network.

Ross has wowed not just the Hawks, but BTN and ESPN, for whom he has freelanced. His baritone voice belies his age (23), and it’s obvious the Hawks are looking to get much younger with their broadcast teams. Plus, he’s the first Black TV play-by-play broadcaster in franchise history. His hiring would go a long way as the Hawks work to repair their image from a tumultuous season.

With Vosters and Ross in place, the next spot to examine is TV analyst. Eddie Olczyk’s contract also expires after the season, and other analyst jobs around the NHL will be open. The Hawks always have accommodated Olczyk’s national TV work, and his presence on that stage is a good look for them. But if they’re committed to a youth movement – they’ve given analyst Colby Cohen a lot of face time in the booth, and Caley Chelios has more games scheduled – it’d be tough for fans to lose Foley and Olczyk.

The Hawks have 22 broadcasts left this season on NBC Sports Chicago. (Somehow, they still have five national appearances, too.) Those should be dedicated to honoring Foley and his 39 seasons. The promised seasonlong celebration of him has yet to begin. But little has gone according to plan this season, and that’s just rotten timing.

But for Vosters and Ross, their timing couldn’t have been better.

Next Up In Sports
Packers coach: ‘Matter of time’ before Bears OC Luke Getsy becomes a head coach
NFL, union agree to suspend coronavirus protocols
MLB, union negotiators try to figure out next step in labor talks
Paralympics boots Russia and Belarus after boycott threat from other nations
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski hopes final road trip stops in Chicago
‘Winning Time’: HBO series on ’80s Lakers, fun and campy, also as flashy as the team
The Latest
merlin_103738030.jpg
Bears
Packers coach: ‘Matter of time’ before Bears OC Luke Getsy becomes a head coach
New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is just 38 and has never called a regular-season NFL play. But that didn’t stop his former boss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, from making a prediction during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
By Patrick Finley
March 03, 2022 01:18 PM
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home Wednesday afternoon.
La Voz Chicago
Acusan formalmente a Mike Madigan de corrupción
Un gran jurado dijo el miércoles que pasó años liderando lo que se le ha llamado la “Empresa Madigan”.
By Jon SeidelTim Novak, and 3 more
March 03, 2022 01:09 PM
Five people were hurt in a stabbing March 3, 2022 in Logan Square.
La Voz Chicago
5 heridos en un ataque a puñaladas en un apartamento de Logan Square
El grupo estaba en un apartamento alrededor de la 1 a.m. en el bloque 2300 al norte de la avenida Kedzie cuando comenzaron a discutir y dos hombres comenzaron a apuñalarse mutuamente.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 03, 2022 01:08 PM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
La Voz Chicago
Tres heridos en tiroteo en Rogers Park
Estaban de pie en la acera en el bloque 7600 al norte de la avenida Paulina cuando alguien abrió fuego desde un coche de color oscuro el miércoles por la noche, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 03, 2022 01:08 PM
O’Hare Airport in Chicago in a 2020 file photo.
Crime
‘Serial stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman pleads guilty, sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Hartman said she was “she was “happy to move on with my life,” after pleading guilty Thursday to felony counts of criminal trespass at O’Hare Airport and escape.
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 03, 2022 12:47 PM