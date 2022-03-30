Police searching for 14-year-old boy with autism missing from Woodlawn
Andrew Wilburn, 14, was last seen Wednesday near 66th Street and Stoney Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy with autism reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.
Wilburn is 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380.
