Police searching for 14-year-old boy with autism missing from Woodlawn

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy with autism reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Andrew Wilburn, 14, was last seen Wednesday near 66th Street and Stoney Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Wilburn is 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380.

