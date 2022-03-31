The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Videos

Lawyer for teen run over by Chicago police SUV releases video and asks for $2.1 million settlement from city

Astarte Washington was injured as police responded to unrest in Roseland after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

By Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Lawyer for teen run over by Chicago police SUV releases video and asks for $2.1 million settlement from city
GirlRun.png

Astarte wearing a cap and gown at a graduation celebration with her grandmother in 2020.

Provided

A lawyer for a teen who was run over by a Chicago police SUV nearly two years ago has released video of the incident and is asking the city to settle with the girl’s family for $2.1 million.

Astarte Washington, 15 at the time, still has scars from the SUV’s wheels and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, attorney Robert Fakhouri said Thursday.He urged a settlement so the family can begin moving forward.

“She is a girl who was captain of the basketball team, student council president, vocal, active … She is very resilient,” said attorney Robert Fakhouri. “She doesn’t want to be looked at as a victim … she wants to rise above this.”

Astarte and her brother were walking from their grandmother’s home in the 9700 block of South Yale Avenue on the afternoon of May 31, 2020, when they ran into a large group of protesters and looters during the unrest following the killing of George Floyd, according to a lawsuit filed by the family.

Police ordered the group to stop and get to the ground near 111th Street and South Michigan Avenue.While others dispersed, Astarte followed the order, the suit states.

Astarte was on the ground when an officer jumped out of a police SUV nearby and the car began rolling backward down the block, running over Astarte with both the rear and front tires, “causing traumatic and severe permanent injuries,” the suit states.

“She testified (that) she saw that vehicle coming at her and she was more fearful of getting up and moving out of the way and getting shot that she allowed that vehicle to roll over her body,” Fakhouri said.

The lawsuit accuses the officer behind the wheel of the SUV of exhibiting“a conscious disregard for the safety of others.”

In a deposition taken recently, the officer said he remembered “moving the gear towards the park position.” Fakhouri said the officer did not explicitly say he had placed the SUV in park before running down the street.

He added that the video footage, taken from nearby Seaway Bank, shows the SUV never came to a stop.

The city responded by saying it does not comment on pending lawsuits.

Next Up In News
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
9 Chicago men accused of buying guns from U.S. soldiers in Kentucky
Why don’t schools ban the Bible?
Woman, 72, wounded in shooting in Lake View
Robber pistol-whipped and choked people inside Little Village bank: FBI
Teachers union votes to approve contract after two-week strike in Proviso Township high school district
The Latest
As Main Destination For Fleeing Ukrainians, Poland Becomes Second-Largest Refugee Host
Columnists
Is it racist to help Ukraine?
We all have our tribal tendencies and must strive to recognize that all God’s children are of equal moral worth. We’ve done pretty well on that score.
By Mona Charen
 
Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, stands in front of a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Theater
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
Paint the City and YourPassion1st held a community day where artists and volunteers collaborated on a mural that was inspired by the musical’s themes of truth, beauty, freedom and love.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Pat Nabong
 
A Chicago police officer marks shell casings after a man was shot to death in the 900 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside in 2014.
Crime
9 Chicago men accused of buying guns from U.S. soldiers in Kentucky
The guns were going to a faction of the Gangster Disciples in Chicago, a newly unsealed indictment says.
By Frank Main
 
British printmaker William Blake, in his 1820 engraving “Laocoön,” deliberately misidentifies the mythological characters as “Jehovah &amp; his two sons, Satan &amp; Adam.”
Columnists
Why don’t schools ban the Bible?
Because it’s all about ginning up imagined harm as an excuse to bully somebody.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A loan store in the Ashburn neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. An analysis of 2019 borrower data found an abundance of high-interest loans in majority Black neighborhoods. Industry groups say they lend money to people who don’t qualify for traditional bank loans.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois is now better off without payday lenders
One year after a law was passed to cap interest rates, low-income people have access to better, lower-cost borrowing products.
By Letters to the Editor
 