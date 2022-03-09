The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
61-year-old man shot to death in Grand Crossing

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 09, 2022 07:38 PM
A 61-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Just after 6 p.m., the man was shot multiple times near the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West on March 3, 2022, to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise. “If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!” Zelenskyy said at a news conference.
Columnists
Sweet: Hard choices for U.S. when it comes to giving Ukraine fighter jets, establishing a no-fly zone
Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., is a leading voice in calling for a no-fly zone in Ukraine and sending in fighter jets.
By Lynn Sweet
March 09, 2022 08:30 PM
Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan, 22nd District state representative
Michael Madigan
Mike Madigan accused by feds of hitting up Ald. Solis to help Madigan’s son win business
While Madigan’s family member was not identified by name in the indictment last week, the Sun-Times has learned it is his son, Andrew.
By Mark BrownTim Novak, and 1 more
March 09, 2022 07:49 PM
Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom throws the ball to first during infield workouts at the MLBPA training site at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Lockout cuts off Cubs players from coaches as they navigate adjustments, injury
Codi Heuer had Tommy John surgery. Patrick Wisdom is making a mechanical tweak to his swing. Neither can talk to his coaches.
By Maddie Lee
March 09, 2022 07:43 PM
A march planned for the 200th birthday of abolitionist Harriet Tubman will take place at 79th Street and Prairie Avenue Thursday morning. The goal is to draw attention to the missing Black women and girls around the city.
News
Marchers celebrating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday hopes to shine light on missing Black women, girls
On Thursday, community-based organization Kidz Korna will join women worldwide in a demonstration commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and the scores of missing Black women and girls.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 09, 2022 06:37 PM
This year, Salvation Army red kettles will be equipped with special stickers that allow passersby to donate on the spot using their smart phones.
News
Salvation Army accused of paying far below minimum wage to store workers in its rehabilitation programs
Michael Clancy, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, claims his starting wage at The Salvations Army’s adult rehabilitation center, 506 N. Desplaines St. in Chicago, was $1 per week.
By Manny Ramos
March 09, 2022 06:35 PM