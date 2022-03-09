61-year-old man shot to death in Grand Crossing

A 61-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
Just after 6 p.m., the man was shot multiple times near the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Marchers celebrating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday hopes to shine light on missing Black women, girls
On Thursday, community-based organization Kidz Korna will join women worldwide in a demonstration commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and the scores of missing Black women and girls.
Salvation Army accused of paying far below minimum wage to store workers in its rehabilitation programs
Michael Clancy, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, claims his starting wage at The Salvations Army’s adult rehabilitation center, 506 N. Desplaines St. in Chicago, was $1 per week.