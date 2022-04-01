The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
MLB Sports

MLB umpires will make replay decision announcements

Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE MLB umpires will make replay decision announcements
Starting this season, MLB umpires will announce their replay decisions instead of using hand signals.

Starting this season, MLB umpires will announce their replay decisions instead of using hand signals.

Carlos Osorio/AP

NEW YORK — In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season.

“Major league umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process,” Major League Baseball announced Friday. “We’re pleased to launch this enhancement to the ballpark and broadcast experiences. Training has been held in Arizona and Florida this spring.”

MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season.

Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals.

Of 1,305 calls challenged by clubs last year, 655 calls were overturned (50.2%), 221 were confirmed (16.9%) and 429 were allowed to stand (32.9%) when there was insufficient evidence to overturn or confirm. There were 159 additional crew chief reviews initiated by an umpire.

NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975 to explain penalty decisions. The NFL had an initial replay system from 1986-91, abandoned it, then reinstated it for the 1999 season. The NHL added a replay system in 1991 and the NBA in 2002.

Next Up In MLB
Garrett Crochet leaves White Sox’ Cactus League game with apparent injury
Let’s hit the bar and talk Cubs on Opening Day. Hey, where is everybody?
Kendall Graveman, B game batboy and relief pitcher, is fitting in with White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson to start season with a two-game suspension
White Sox’ Dylan Cease throws four scoreless innings in second start
White Sox’ Jake Burger passionate about baseball again
The Latest
The Bulls hope Patrick Williams has turned a corner and will become worthy of being a No. 4 draft pick.
Sports Saturday
Bulls hope Patrick Williams is ready to play like a No. 4 pick
The organization has been here before with Williams, with the 20-year-old saying all the right things as far as being aggressive on the offensive end.
By Joe Cowley
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
Two men stabbed to death in Gresham
Officers responded Friday morning to the 7500 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
The man, between 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks at the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m. Friday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Brandon Hagel’s seventh game for the Lightning will be Friday against the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Two weeks after trade, Brandon Hagel excited about future with Lightning: ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’
Hagel will face the Blackhawks on Friday still figuring out his best role on the Lightning, but he has embraced this unexpected new chapter of his career.
By Ben Pope
 
Tema Bauer, who was one of the oldest Holocaust survivors in Illinois until her death at 105, seen here at her 100th birthday celebration.
Obituaries
‘Nobody came back alive’ — Tema Bauer, one of Illinois’ oldest Holocaust survivors, has died at 105
She lost all 38 family members and her right arm to the Nazis but found a new life in Chicago with fellow survivor Morris Bauer, who “told her that she need not worry about the future because he would always take care of her.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 